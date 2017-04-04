Preview: Flames at Ducks

The Calgary Flames lost their last 26 games in Anaheim and try to halt that eye-popping slide while improving their playoff position when they visit the Ducks on Tuesday. Anaheim defeated Calgary 4-3 on Sunday in the first half of the home-and-home set to take a two-point lead over Edmonton in the Pacific while the Flames (92 points) trail third-place San Jose by three in the division and are battling St. Louis (93) and Nashville (91) for the top Western Conference wild card spot.

The eight playoff teams in the West are set so it's all about positioning as Calgary could play the Ducks, Chicago, Edmonton or San Jose in the first round while Anaheim's possible matchups are against the Flames, Blues, Predators, Oilers or Sharks. "We can play anybody right now," Ducks center Ryan Kesler told reporters Sunday after recording three assists. "We made the playoffs ... that was our first goal. Our second goal starts in about a week. It's two points. It's important." Anaheim's chances of winning its second Stanley Cup and first since 2007 are enhanced by the play of Patrick Eaves, who scored in two straight games and in six of his last eight contests with nine of his 30 goals this season coming in 17 games with the Ducks since being acquired before the trade deadline. Anaheim's dominance over Calgary extends north of the border as they won 10 of the last 11 overall meetings (playoffs included) with an 8-3 setback Dec. 4 the only blemish during that span.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Calgary), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (44-31-4): Johnny Gaudreau (team highs of 61 points and 43 assists) recorded 12 points (three goals) during an eight-game point streak that made him the fourth player in franchise history to record 60 points in each of his first three full seasons. Brian Elliott (26-16-3, 2.53 goals-against average, .911 save percentage) lost two of his last three starts after winning 13 of his previous 14. Sean Monahan (58 points) has a club-leading 27 goals, including five in his last eight games.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (43-23-13): Captain Ryan Getzlaf (team bests of 68 points and 53 assists) has a goal and nine assists in his last seven games after recording an assist Sunday. Kesler (57 points) boasts seven points in his last six games while linemate Jakob Silfverberg (23 goals, 48 points) recorded two goals and two assists in his last three contests after scoring Sunday. The Ducks could be a bit thin on the blueline as top-four defensemen Sami Vatanen and Hampus Lindholm (upper-body injuries) missed Sunday's game and were replaced by Shea Theodore and rookie Brandon Montour.

OVERTIME

1. Tom Lysiak (1973-76), Joe Nieuwendyk (1987-90) and Sergei Makarov (1989-92) are the other Flames to record 60 or more points in their first three seasons.

2. Getzlaf, who is tied for third in the NHL in assists, has 573 for his career and 50 or more in three of the last four seasons - seven overall in his last 10.

3. Calgary is 7-for-18 on the power play in the last five games after going 2-for-4 on Sunday while Anaheim is 4-for-7 in its past three - 1-for-3 on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Flames 2