Anaheim is unhappiest place on Earth for Flames

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Honda Center continues to be a house of horrors for the Calgary Flames.

Teemu Selanne’s goal late in the second period was the difference as the Anaheim Ducks earned a 3-2 victory over the Flames on Wednesday night before 14,051.

The loss extended Calgary’s losing streak to 17 in a row at the arena. The Flames (3-1-2) haven’t won in Anaheim since Jan. 19, 2004, the longest drought for any Ducks opponent.

“They have been playing really well since the beginning of the season,” said Calgary’s Lee Stempniak, who scored a goal in the defeat. “We came out and sort of gave them all three goals. We gave them the first one on a 3-on-2, the next one was a turnover, and the last one was just a bad read. I thought we played pretty well other than a few of those.”

The breaks didn’t go Calgary’s way either. Nothing provided more proof than Selanne’s game-winner, which occurred despite the 43-year-old right wing breaking his stick on the play, which was set up by a pass from Jacob Silfverberg at 16:35.

“First time in my career,” Selanne said of scoring while breaking a sick. He recorded his first goal of the season and the 108th game-winner of his career, leaving him one behind Brendan Shanahan for fifth place all-time. “Sometimes, you’ve got to be lucky. To be honest, that wasn’t a very good hockey game from us. It’s good that we won. A lot of times, like last year, we won the games when we didn’t play very well. We found a way to win again.”

Dustin Penner and Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Ducks (5-1-0), who captured their fifth consecutive win.

“We gave up two goals that we didn’t have to,” Calgary center Mikael Backlund said. “We have to remember our mistakes and look at the video to see what else. I thought we worked hard but came out a little sleepy.”

Anaheim held a 3-1 lead entering the final period, but Calgary created a tense finish. Kris Russell attempted a shot just below the blue line that ricocheted off Jiri Hudler’s stick and into the net at 4:15, but the Flames failed to score again.

“A couple of individual mistakes, but at the same time, you can’t fault the effort,” Calgary coach Bob Hartley said. “We battled back, but we dug ourselves a big hole and we couldn’t come out of it. It is too bad because I thought with a couple of more simple plays, we could have deserved a better fate.”

Anaheim goalie Viktor Fasth recorded 33 saves, while Calgary goaltender Joey MacDonald finished with 19 stops.

“It was good for me to get this win,” Fasth said. “You always try to help your team as much as you can to get the win. That’s what I tried to do. I feel good with what we did tonight. We fought really hard (in the last period). We knew they were coming out at a high pace. We were ready to meet their push.”

The Ducks opened the scoring at 3:27 of the first period. Ryan Getzlaf delivered a cross-ice pass to Penner, who slapped it past MacDonald for his second goal of the season.

Palmieri stole the puck from Chris Butler near the blue line and scored an unassisted goal, going top shelf on MacDonald for a 2-0 advantage at 13:04 of the first.

Palmieri got his pocket picked by Stempniak near center ice, and the Flames right wing slipped an unassisted, short-handed goal by Fasth to slice the deficit to 2-1 at 16:31 of the first.

NOTES: Silfverberg has points in five of the team’s six contests. He has four goals and two assists. ... After the Ducks launched a club-record 24 shots on goal in the first period Sunday against the Ottawa Senators, they managed just 10 shots in the opening period against the Flames, scoring twice. Calgary put seven shots on net in the period. ... Calgary RW Tim Jackman was issued a game misconduct for butt-ending Anaheim D Sami Vatanen in the first period. ... Ducks LW Matt Beleskey, who hasn’t played this season because of a broken thumb, is scheduled to have his cast removed Monday, according to the Orange County Register. D Sheldon Souray (wrist) and D Luca Sbisa (ankle) also remain out with injuries. ... Scratches for Anaheim: D Mark Fistric, LW Patrick Maroon and RW Devante Smith-Pelly, who was recalled from AHL Norfolk on Monday. ... Scratches for Calgary: C Blair Jones and D Derek Smith.