Ducks extend home hex against Flames

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Ducks right winger Tim Jackman was on the other side for 4 1/2 seasons, so he knows too well how unkind Honda Center is to the Calgary Flames.

Jackman was one of six Anaheim players who scored goals Wednesday night, and goalie Frederik Andersen made 30 saves as the Ducks continued their home dominance over Calgary with a 6-3 victory.

The Flames (25-19-3) lost their 20th in a row at Anaheim. They last won in Orange County on Jan. 19, 2004.

”I remember having a hard time in this barn,“ said Jackman, who was traded to the Ducks on Nov. 21, 2013. ”Back then, when I was playing with Calgary, (the streak) was probably 10 or 11. It was something we talked about, and you always wanted to be the team that stopped it.

“It’s a tough building to play in (for visitors). We hope to continue to have success here.”

The Ducks, a league-best 31-10-6, extended their winning streak to five games and snapped the Flames’ winning streak at four.

Andersen, who played despite being ill, earned his 26th victory of the season and 46th in 62 career NHL appearances -- the best career start by a goalie since Montreal’s Bill Durnan earned his 46th win in his first 60 decisions in November 1944.

Related Coverage Preview: Flames at Ducks

“I wanted to try and play, and I was able to battle through it,” Andersen said. “Everyone in the room battled for me. It was nice to see. I just wanted to keep battling.”

The Flames didn’t make it easy, coming back from a four-goal deficit to twice cut the Ducks’ lead to two goals.

”I thought we had some good looks in the first period,“ Calgary coach Bob Hartley said, ”but our pucks didn’t find the back of the net, and theirs did.

“We stormed back in the second, and in the third, we kept pushing. They’re a great team, but we made it tough.”

Ducks center Ryan Kesler scored into an empty net at 19:41 of the third period for his 13th goal, ending his six-game point drought.

Calgary center Joe Colborne’s fifth goal of the season, a rebound at 10:42 of the final period, cut the deficit to two goals less than a minute after Anaheim center Ryan Getzlaf had made it 5-2 off a pass from right winger Corey Perry. It was Getzlaf’s 15th goal.

“You never feel real confident against a team like that, even with a four-goal lead,” Jackman said. “(The Flames) have a lot of firepower, and they keep coming at you.”

In the second period, Calgary center Sean Monahan cut the Anaheim lead to 4-2 at 19:12, scoring off a pass from left winger Johnny Gaudreau. It was the fourth consecutive game with a goal for Monahan and his team-leading 15th.

At 11:13 of the second, center Mikael Backlund got the Flames on the scoreboard with his sixth goal, pulling Calgary within 4-1. He put in the rebound of a backhanded shot by left winger Lance Bouma after Backlund won an offensive-zone faceoff.

Jackman made it 4-0 at 9:37 of the middle period, beating Flames goalie Joni Ortio high glove side off a pass from left winger Rene Bourque. That was it for Ortio, who was pulled in favor of Jonas Hiller after allowing four goals on 11 shots. Ortio had won all four previous starts this season.

Anaheim jumped Ortio and Calgary for three first-period goals while also killing off a pair of minor penalties.

Defenseman Ben Lovejoy made it 3-0 at 17:04, getting his first goal of the season with a drive from the right point after center Nate Thompson’s faceoff win.

Left winger Patrick Maroon made it 2-0 at 14:59 with his fourth goal -- and second in three games -- when he deflected Lovejoy’s right-point shot past Ortio.

Anaheim right winger Kyle Palmeiri opened the scoring with his ninth goal, scoring from the left circle after a feed from behind the goal by left winger Matt Beleskey. It was Palmeiri’s third goal in the past four games.

”I thought again we had some bad mental mistakes early,“ Flames defenseman Mark Giordano said. ”We had some breakdowns and they made us pay. That’s why they’re in first place. They make you pay when they get their chances.

“The bottom line is, you can’t spot that team three goals. It’s going to be really tough to come back. I think we made a really good push, but too big of a hill to climb.”

NOTES: Anaheim D Clayton Stoner (lower-body injury) was a late scratch after skating in the morning practice. He was replaced in the lineup by Colby Robak, who hadn’t played since Dec. 19. ... The Ducks reassigned D Mark Fistric to Norfolk (AHL) after he cleared waivers. He last played Dec. 22, then was a healthy scratch the past 10 games. ... Anaheim D Eric Brewer (foot, on injured reserve) resumed skating, and he could be cleared to play as early as next week. ... Calgary G Joni Ortio (4-0-0, 1.23 GAA before Wednesday) made his fifth consecutive start. Veterans Jonas Hiller and Karri Ramo are available, but the Flames were playing the hot hand in rookie Ortio. Ramo was activated Tuesday after missing five games because of an upper-body injury, but he was scratched as the third goalie Wednesday. ... Calgary C Josh Jooris returned to action after missing five games due to an upper-body injury.