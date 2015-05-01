EditorsNote: adds detail about Hiller’s return in 13th graph

Perry leads Ducks’ Game 1 rout of Flames

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Anaheim Ducks extinguished the Calgary Flames 6-1 at Honda Center, trouncing their way to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven, second-round series.

Right winger Corey Perry tied a franchise postseason record with four points as he notched two goals and two assists to give him a league-high 11 points this postseason.

Wingers Matt Beleskey, Patrick Maroon and Emerson Etem also scored for Anaheim. Center Ryan Getzlaf contributed a goal and three assists while defenseman Hampus Lindholm added two helpers.

Rookie center Sam Bennett netted the lone Calgary goal.

“(Getzlaf and Perry) put on a show,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “They came to play. They’re dominant players, world-class athletes and franchise players. Tonight, they really showed it.”

Goaltender Frederik Andersen cruised to victory with 34 saves while the Flames saw starter Jonas Hiller let in three goals before giving way to backup Karri Ramo, who surrendered three more.

Related Coverage Preview: Flames at Ducks

Andersen made a save on a Josh Jooris breakaway two minutes into the game to quell the contest’s first major scoring chance.

“The save was the big thing that got us going,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. “If that puck goes in, I think it’s a whole different ballgame, it changes the complexion of everything.”

Anaheim opened the scoring 10:17 into the first period. Lindholm slammed a shot wide off the end boards. Right winger Kyle Palmieri collected the rebound and sent a backhand pass to Beleskey, who finished with ease from the doorstep.

The Ducks extended their edge to 2-0 at 13:11 with a play below the goal line. Maroon rimmed the puck around the back of the net to Perry, who fired it in the opposite direction for Getzlaf. Getzlaf centered the puck for Maroon, who redirected the puck home from in tight.

“We’re not a rush up and down the ice kind of line, we’re a grind it out along the wall and behind the net,” Perry said. “That was a prime example on Patty’s goal.”

Anaheim continued its assault early in the second period, going up 3-0 just 2:13 into the frame. Perry received the puck behind the net and moved decisively to the front, where he slipped the puck past Hiller on the far side.

Perry’s goal chased Hiller from the game, summarily truncating his playoff return to Anaheim, where he played for seven seasons before signing in Calgary this offseason.

“We definitely didn’t play the way we wanted,” Hiller said. “Everybody’s got to get better, me included. They outworked us tonight, they were hungrier than we were tonight.”

The Ducks struck again 10:11 into the second. Defenseman Francois Beauchemin’s shot from the point created a rebound in traffic that was popped in by Etem for a 4-0 advantage.

Perry pounced again 44 seconds into the third period, this time skating off the left-wing wall to send a wrist shot past Ramo on the short side. The power-play goal was his fifth goal of the playoffs, trailing only Tampa’s Tyler Johnson and St Louis’s Vladamir Tarasenko, who are tied at six for the league lead.

The Ducks added another goal 1:48 later, a power-play goal from Getzlaf. Perry dished the puck high to defenseman Sami Vatanen, whose shot-pass found Getzlaf for a tap-in goal.

“There’s no aggregate score here, it doesn’t matter if you win 2-1 or six-nothing, it’s about getting the win,” Getzlaf said. “We just executed, we put the pucks where we could get them back and we played our game plan.”

Calgary evaded the shutout, getting on the board with 10:44 left to play. A wonky hop off the end boards hit Beauchemin’s skate, bouncing to Bennett, who did not hesitate to wrist the puck into the net.

Game 2 will be played Sunday at Honda Center.

“We faced adversity all year and we always found a way to be better,” Hartley said. “Now, we have two days to find some answers.”

NOTES: Flames C Drew Shore drew into the lineup in favor of LW Mason Raymond. ... Calgary LW Michael Ferland and RW Jiri Hudler both left the game and did not return. Coach Hartley said they were day-to-day. The Flames also rested LW Johnny Gaudreau in the third period. ... Calgary was without D Mark Giordano (biceps), D Ladislav Smid (neck), D Rafael Diaz (lower body), C Paul Byron (lower body) and LW Lance Bouma (upper body). ... Anaheim C Nate Thompson (upper body) returned to action Thursday, replacing LW Tomas Fleischmann in the lineup. ... Though all indications were that Ducks G John Gibson (upper body) had recovered, he did not dress and G Jason LaBarbera once again backed up G Frederik Andersen. ... C Chris Wagner (lower body) was unavailable for the Ducks.