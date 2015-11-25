Perry, Getzlaf lead Ducks over Flames

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Anaheim Ducks needed a late offensive spurt to extend an 11-year-old winning streak at home.

Right winger Corey Perry and left winger Rickard Rakell scored in the third period as the Ducks rallied for a 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night in front of 15,688 at the Honda Center.

“It hasn’t happened in a long time around here,” Perry said about the come-from-behind win. “It’s definitely a confidence booster. We worked hard for our shots. We were clicking and feeding off each other. That confidence in the whole group speaks wonders. That’s the way we have to play.”

Perry and Rakell each scored twice, with Perry getting the winner four minutes into the final period. Center Ryan Getzlaf tied a club record and a personal high with five assists for the Ducks (8-10-4), who extended their regular-season winning streak over the Flames (8-13-1) at home to 21 games.

“That’s the way he can play. It’s good to see,” Perry said of Getzlaf, who had only one assist in his first eight games before missing four more after an emergency appendectomy. “He was moving the puck and his feet. He’s hard to forecheck. You get rewarded when you’re going that.”

Calgary had not won in Anaheim since Jan. 19, 2004.

The Ducks entered the third period trailing 3-2 but scored twice in slightly more than two minutes to move ahead.

Rakell scored his second goal of the game and third of the season to force a 3-3 tie. As he skated toward the edge of the crease, Rakell deflected Perry’s pass from behind the net at 1:52.

“Going into the third period, we felt really good,” Flames defenseman Mark Giordano said. “We were trying to stay aggressive. But when they got the tying goal, it put us on our heels.”

Perry followed with his second-power play goal of the game. Defenseman Cam Fowler began the scoring sequence by retrieving a loose puck after Flames center Josh Jooris slipped and fell in Anaheim’s zone.

Fowler passed to Getzlaf at the right-wing boards, and Getzlaf freed Perry for a breakaway. Perry beat two defensemen and scored his seventh goal with a wrist shot through goalie Karri Ramo’s legs.

“It seemed like we were trying to get an odd-man rush and then, it’s a breakaway the other way,” Giordano said. “But that’s our game. We try to create offense when we can, even short-handed. But we have to be smarter with our reads and we have to get better looks.”

Calgary took a 2-0 lead in the first 11 minutes against Ducks goalie Anton Khudobin, whom Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau pulled after the second goal.

Right winger Michael Frolik scored his fifth goal of the season and the 100th of his career at 5:40. From the left circle, defenseman Kris Russell dragged a wrist shot that Khudobin blocked with his glove before Frolik converted the rebound.

Nearly five minutes later, center Sam Bennett added his fifth goal on a similar play. Khudobin used his stick to block another wrist shot from the left circle, this time from center Mikael Backlund. But Khudobin directed the puck to Bennett, who scored at 10:39.

Out went Khudobin, who faced only five shots. In came Josh Gibson, whom the Ducks recalled from their AHL club in San Diego earlier in the day.

Anaheim narrowed its deficit to 2-1 on a power-play goal at 12:07 of the first period. Nine seconds after right winger Brandon Bollig went to the penalty box for hooking, Perry scored his sixth goal by shooting the puck off and under Ramo’s stick near the left post.

Rakell scored the tying goal about 4 1/2 minutes later. Rakell took a pass from defenseman Sami Vatanen, eluded defenseman Dougie Hamilton’s poke checking and deposited a backhand past Ramo from the left post at 16:31.

The Flames broke a 2-2 tie on Frolik’s second goal of the game and sixth of the season. Bennett took the puck at the right corner, skated behind the net and passed to Frolik, who fired a wrist shot over Gibson’s left shoulder at 15:46 of the second period.

Ducks center Ryan Kesler added an empty-net goal with one second to play. Gibson finished with 19 saves.

NOTES: Calgary scratched D Ladislav Smid and C Jiri Hudler. ... Flames D Dougie Hamilton played in his 200th career game. ... Flames D Mark Giordano needs eight games to pass Eric Vail and move into 12th place in career appearances for the team. ... Anaheim scratched G Frederik Andersen, D Korbinian Holzer and C Chris Mueller, who was recalled from San Diego (AHL) earlier in the day. ... The Ducks also recalled G John Gibson from San Diego and sent C Michael Sgarbossa and D Shane O‘Brien to that club. ... Ducks D Cam Fowler tied Francois Beauchemin for second place in career assists for the club’s defensemen with 126.