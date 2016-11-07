Getzlaf, Ducks enjoy record night vs. Flames

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Ryan Getzlaf made personal history while his Anaheim Ducks established an NHL record for dominating an opponent at home Sunday night.

Ryan Kesler scored two power-play goals, and Getzlaf and Corey Perry each added three assists to lead the Ducks to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames at the Honda Center.

Getzlaf now has 531 career assists, tying Teemu Selanne for the franchise record. Getzlaf and Selanne played together from 2005 through 2014.

“Obviously, Teemu is a good friend and I‘m honored to be part of that,” Getzlaf said. “Just to be mentioned with a guy like that is a pretty big thing for me.”

Andrew Cogliano scored his team-leading fifth goal, Clayton Stoner contributed his first of the season, and goalie Jonathan Bernier stopped 25 shots for the Ducks (6-5-2), who earned their third victory in four games.

“That’s encouraging when you can find ways to create offense at different times,” Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle said. “The power play is a big weapon. It gave us momentum.”

The Ducks set an NHL record for most consecutive victories at home against one team, beating Calgary in Anaheim for the 24th consecutive time. The Philadelphia Flyers held the previous mark by defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 23 successive times at home between 1980 and 1987.

“It’s kind of hard to believe,” Stoner said about the record. “It’s one of those funny things in sports.”

Alex Chiasson scored the only goal for the Flames (5-8-1), who sustained their fourth loss in five games.

“It seems like we clean up one area and another hole breaks open,” Calgary coach Glen Gulutzan said. “If you’re not going to win the special teams, you’re not going to win.”

Anaheim broke a 1-1 tie with two goals in the second period. Kesler’s third goal of the season gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead 3:18 into the period when he propelled the rebound of Perry’s shot over goalie Chad Johnson’s left shoulder on a power play.

Cogliano followed boosted the lead to 3-1 at 7:54 of the second period. Josh Manson’s pass from the Ducks’ zone freed Cogliano and Jakob Silfverberg for a two-on-one breakaway. Cogliano fired a wrist shot from the left circle that hit Johnson’s right pad, but the center secured the rebound and flipped a shot under the crossbar while falling.

“That was the difference,” Flames defenseman Mark Giordano said about the two goals. “In the third period, they locked it down and we didn’t generate much.”

Kesler’s second power-play goal ended the scoring with 6:31 to play. Getzlaf sent a slap shot from the left circle that Perry tried to deflect in front of the net. Johnson made the save, but Kesler converted the rebound for his fourth goal.

Stoner put the Ducks ahead with his first goal 2:29 into the game. Flames center Sam Bennett deflected Perry’s shot in front of the crease with the blade of his stick, but Stoner swooped in to deposit the rebound inside the left post.

Chiasson tied the score with 3:45 left in the period when he redirected Johnny Gaudreau’s shot from the slot for his second goal. Sean Monahan began the scoring sequence by faking a shot near the left post to force Anaheim defenseman Korbinian Holzer to the ice for an attempted block before passing to Gaudreau.

“We made maybe three mistakes that went right on their sticks with a wide-open net,” said Johnson, who finished with 17 saves. “That’s the difference.”

NOTES: Flames LW Lance Bouma sustained a shoulder injury Saturday night in a 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. He will be out for weeks. ... Also scratched for Calgary were D Nicklas Grossmann, RW Kris Versteeg and D Dennis Wideman. ... Flames D Dougie Hamilton needs four assists for 100 in his career. ... Anaheim scratched RW Ondrej Kase and C Michael Sgarbossa, who were sent to the club’s AHL affiliate in San Diego. ... Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf (upper body) and LW Nick Ritchie (head) returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games. ... Ducks D Cam Fowler tied Matt Cullen for ninth place in career games played for the team with 427.