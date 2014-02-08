Preview: Flames at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers look to match a season-high four-game win streak when they host the Calgary Flames on Saturday afternoon. The Flyers have outscored their opponents 10-3 during the three-game run but team chairman Ed Snider is upset that the upcoming Olympic break will derail Philadelphia’s momentum. “If I had my way, we’d never go to the Olympics,” Snider said. “I think it’s ridiculous to take three weeks off - or however long it is - in the middle of the season. It screws up everything.”

Snider’s mood lightened when he was reminded that the Flyers advanced to the Stanley Cup final during the 2010 season, which also was interrupted by the Olympics. “Well, maybe I like it,” he said. “I forgot about that.” The timing of the break is also coming at an inopportune time for the surging Flames, who have reeled off six victories in their last seven games following Thursday’s 4-2 win at the New York Islanders.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NHL Network, RSW (Calgary), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE FLAMES (22-28-7): Rookie netminder Reto Berra had yet to post an NHL regulation victory before turning aside 28 shots Thursday to secure his eighth win of the season. Berra, who is 3-1-0 in his last five outings following a six-start losing streak, had earned his previous seven victories in either overtime or a shootout. “Every time I play, I just want the two points. No matter how long it takes. A win is a win,” Berra told reporters. “But right now, yeah, I’m really happy. Maybe now people can stop talking about it.”

ABOUT THE FLYERS (29-23-6): Captain Claude Giroux scored into an empty net in Thursday’s victory, giving him a goal in three straight games and six tallies in his last eight contests. Giroux was among the players in the running to replace the injured Steven Stamkos for the final berth on Team Canada, but Tampa Bay general manager Steve Yzerman bypassed him for Lightning forward Martin St. Louis, drawing Snider’s ire. “It’s a farce,” Snider said. “It’s politics, to a certain degree. He (Yzerman) had to pick his own guy. His own guy is good, but Claude is better.”

OVERTIME

1. The Flyers have scored a power-play goal in eight consecutive games.

2. Flames C Mikael Backlund has six goals and four assists in his last six games.

3. Flyers G Steve Mason was bothered by cramping in Thursday’s game and may sit in favor of Ray Emery on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Flames 3