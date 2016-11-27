Preview: Flames at Flyers

The Calgary Flames look to continue their surprising success on a difficult road trip when they go for a fourth victory in five games Sunday against the struggling Philadelphia Flyers. The Flames lost All-Star forward Johnny Gaudreau (fractured finger) before the six-game trek that ends against the New York Islanders on Monday, but backup goaltender Chad Johnson has carried the team with five wins in his last six starts.

“When you have that confidence in your goalie to make a big save for your group, it’s huge,” Calgary forward Sam Bennett told reporters after Johnson made 35 saves in a 2-1 win at Boston on Friday. “It just lifts everyone up.” The Flyers have dropped three of four and will turn to rookie netminder Anthony Stolarz, who is expected to make his first NHL start on Sunday. “Everybody is excited for him,” Philadelphia's No. 1 goalie Steve Mason told CSNPhilly.com. “Over a quarter of the year, he’s been called up and waiting for a shot. This year, especially, he looks like a different goaltender in net. He’s put a lot of work in. He’s ready for it.” Stolarz, a second-round pick in the 2012 draft, would be the first New Jersey-born goalie to start in the NHL.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Calgary), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE FLAMES (10-12-1): Bennett recorded his second multi-point performance in five games Friday against Boston and is tied with the injured Gaudreau for second on the team with 11 points – three behind Michael Frolik. The Flames recalled center Mark Jankowski from Stockton of the American Hockey League, and the 2012 first-round pick could make his NHL debut after posting 12 points in 13 games with the Heat. “I think I’m definitely ready to make this jump,” Jankowski told the Calgary Sun. “Everyone develops differently and at their own pace, and I think for me, I’ve always stuck to that.”

ABOUT THE FLYERS (9-10-3): Mason has played better this month behind an inconsistent defense but needed a rest after allowing seven goals on 52 shots over the last two games as his overall save percentage dipped to .892. Poor coverage, at times, in the defensive zone has put added pressure on Philadelphia’s offense, but captain Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek have gone cold. Giroux has recorded only three assists in his last eight contests and Voracek’s point drought has reached six games as Wayne Simmonds passed both for the team scoring lead with 19 points.

OVERTIME

1. Simmonds has scored four goals in his last eight games and leads the team with 10 overall.

2. Calgary Ds Mark Giordano and TJ Brodie have registered a total of 13 points in the first 23 games after combining for 101 last season.

3. The Flames have won three of the last four meetings after the teams split a pair last season, with each winning on home ice.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Flames 2