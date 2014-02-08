Flyers win fourth straight heading into Olympic break

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers have plenty of positives to think about for the next three weeks.

Brayden Schenn and Scott Hartnell scored goals and goaltender Ray Emery made 32 saves to lead the Flyers to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday in the last game before an 18-day Winter Olympics break.

The Flyers (30-23-6) have won four straight games and are among the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference going into the layoff. While five players are going to Russia to play in the Games, others are going to take a vacation.

Many players would rather keep playing.

Related Coverage Preview: Flames at Flyers

“It sucks having to stop now,” right winger Wayne Simmonds said. “Obviously, we want to carry some momentum in, but when we get back, I keep saying we’ve just got to focus in and when we have that week of practice, we’ve just got to work our butts off and get back into it.”

Calgary center Matt Stajan scored with 2:26 left to cut it to 2-1.

The Flames (22-29-7) lost for only the second time in eight games and are way behind in the playoff chase in the West.

“Obviously we’d like a win going into the break, but in the last eight games or whatever (we have) six wins, and I think we have to carry that momentum,” Flames center Sean Monahan said. “It’s time to rest our bodies, which will be good for us.”

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead near the midpoint of the second period on Schenn’s 15th goal. Simmonds passed the puck from behind the net to Schenn in the left circle. His one-timer sailed off goalie Reto Berra’s arm and into the net.

“Before and after, I had quite a few opportunities, not just me but our whole line,” Schenn said. “And we’re lucky we got one. We feel like we’ve been getting chances as of late. Games before this they just weren’t going in, so it’s nice to get one.”

Claude Giroux was credited with his 20th goal at 4:04 into the third period to make it 2-0, but after the game the goal with given to Hartnell, his 15th. Giroux’s stick seemed to hit another stick as he wound up and fired a shot from the right circle. The puck floated in the air, hit off Hartnell and trickled behind Berra.

Stajan poked a rebound past Emery to snap his shutout bid, but the Flyers held on for the win.

“I think we’ve been playing good hockey. We’ve been in every game,” Stajan said.

Both teams looked ready for a long break, though it doesn’t come at an opportune time for the surging Flyers. They have pulled to within one point of the No. 4 spot in the East, and must wait to continue their momentum.

“I think especially during the last stretch of six or seven games we’ve tightened up and really have not given teams that much,” Emery said. “I think it was a great stretch heading into this break. We talked about it before those six or seven games, that we could either put ourselves in a good position or play ourselves out of it. Fortunately, we’ve put ourselves in a pretty good spot going further in the year.”

NOTES: G Ray Emery got his first start since Jan. 23 in place of Steve Mason, who was bothered by cramps and dehydration in Philadelphia’s win over Colorado on Thursday night. ... The Flames started the game with their fourth line for a brief shift, but it didn’t turn into anything physical. ... LW Michael Raffl (Austria), RW Jakub Voracek (Czech Republic), D Kimmo Timonen (Finland), D Andrej Meszaros (Slovakia) and D Mark Streit (Switzerland) are heading to Sochi from the Flyers. ... G Reto Berra (Switzerland) and D Ladislav Smid (Czech Republic) are going from the Flames.