Flames earn pivotal OT win in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- In their first game since receiving news that injured defenseman Mark Giordano will miss the rest of the season, the Calgary Flames showed the resolve they will need down the stretch in a 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

In the thick of a key road trip, playoff-hopeful Calgary allowed a 2-0 third-period lead to slip away before holding on, thanks to right winger Jiri Hudler’s game-winning goal at 3:37 of the extra session, while centers Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund tallied markers in regulation.

Now without Giordano, who will undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday for a torn biceps muscle, the Flames earned a much-needed character victory to begin a playoff push sans their captain.

“Our season is not done. We are not done,” Calgary goalie Karri Ramo said. “Everyone has been battling all year. We are still in it. Gio is out, it’s a big loss, but everybody has been playing hard. It hasn’t been just one guy, and it’s not going to be just one guy. We have the same goals since the start of the year.”

The Flames (34-25-4) entered Tuesday in a three-way tie with the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks for the third and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division.

“It’s great that we were able to battle to overtime at least, and we needed just one chance and we scored it,” Ramo said. “It’s a huge two points.”

Related Coverage Preview: Flames at Flyers

Calgary, which had lost four of its last five games (three regulation, one overtime), escaped in game No. 4 of its seven-game road trip.

However, the Flyers (27-25-12), desperate for wins and points themselves, continued their up-and-down play and saw a spirited rally fall short. They are now five points out of the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot.

“We have to give them credit,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “We knew they’re close to getting the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference, so we knew it would be a pressure game. ... It’s good we got the win.”

In the process, Philadelphia had to stomach a controversial call that could have been the difference.

Before tying the game, the Flyers had a goal wiped away, when trailing 2-1, defenseman Nick Schultz scored 4:58 into the third period and bumped into Ramo. The play was initially ruled a goal, but referees later waved it off, saying it was unreviewable.

“It’s a game-tying goal in the biggest game of the season,” Philadelphia right winger Jakub Voracek said. “It’s a goal. I don’t know how in today’s hockey they can overturn it or look at it from the video. That’s the biggest goal of the season right there. It was disallowed. I have no idea why. (Schultz) got cross-checked from behind. He hit the puck first. I‘m not sure what the ref called.”

Before the play, center Ryan White found center Sean Couturier on a beautiful cross-ice pass for a goal just 53 seconds into the final stanza. After Schultz’s goal was waved off, Philadelphia quickly struck just over three minutes later when defenseman Mark Streit deflected home a goal to draw the Flyers even.

“I’d say the first 10, 12 minutes we lacked that effort or energy or execution that we needed, but after that we played a pretty solid hockey game,” Philadelphia coach Craig Berube said. “We’ve got to find a way to win that game.”

Ramo (11-7-1) made 35 saves in the win and survived a third-period barrage by the Flyers, giving Calgary a chance in overtime.

“(Ramo) is the story of our past two weeks,” Hartley said. “He’s our best player out there. He’s giving us lots of confidence, he’s giving us key saves at the right time. Again, tonight, I think he was our best player.”

Goaltender Steve Mason (12-13-8) stopped 23 shots for the Flyers before allowing Hudler’s game-winner.

”I was down and it was a quick pass out,“ Mason said of the goal. ”Bang-bang play. It hit my pad and kept going through.

“Definitely need to be better. You look at our game as a whole, it’s kind of up and down. Second period was pretty good for the most part. Third period was great, but we need to have that energy a full 60 minutes. We were lucky to be able to get one point out of it at least.”

NOTES: The Flyers signed LW Tyrell Goulbourne to an entry-level contract on Tuesday. Goulbourne was selected by the Flyers in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2013 draft. The 21-year-old is playing in his fifth season with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League. ... Flames C Drew Shore, who was recalled on Monday from the team’s AHL affiliate in Adirondack, N.Y., played his second game with Calgary after being acquired on Jan. 9 in a trade with the Florida Panthers. He logged 11:59 of ice time on Tuesday. ... Flyers D Nicklas Grossmann (upper body) did not play Tuesday night. Grossmann has not skated since being hit by a shot on the back of his left shoulder against the New York Rangers on Feb. 28. Flyers D Carlo Colaiacovo took his spot in the lineup, playing 14:28. ... Flames D David Schlemko, who was claimed off waivers Monday with Giordano out for the season (torn biceps muscle), took part in morning skate Tuesday, but did not suit up against the Flyers.