Preview: Flames at Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes hope to have their captain back in the lineup when they begin a three-game homestand against the Calgary Flames on Monday. Eric Staal participated in practice Sunday for the first time since leaving a victory over the New York Islanders on Jan. 4 with a lower-body injury. The Hurricanes fell to 2-1-0 without Staal with a 3-0 road loss to Columbus on Friday.

Calgary is mired in an offensive slump of epic proportions, as it has been shut out five times and been held to one goal twice over its last eight games. Mikael Backlund scored with 8:31 remaining in the third period of Saturday’s 2-1 home loss to Pittsburgh, preventing the Flames from being blanked a third straight time. Calgary posted a 2-1 overtime victory over Carolina at home on Dec. 12 as defenseman Chris Butler scored at 4:56 of the extra session.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary), FSN (Carolina)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (15-24-6): Desperate for scoring, Calgary is dipping into its resources. After Saturday’s loss, the Flames recalled center Ben Street from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. The 26-year-old Street, who notched an assist in eight games with Calgary earlier this season, is leading the Heat with 17 goals and 33 points in 31 contests.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (19-17-9): While Carolina is hopeful that Staal will be ready for action Monday, it will move cautiously as the team has four days off until its next game. “We want to be smart,” coach Kirk Muller said. “We have all the days off after that, so we want to make sure if he’s ready to go (Monday), it’s nothing that sets him back.” Riley Nash is ready to go after being activated from injured reserve on Saturday. The center missed five contests with a lower-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina assigned LW Zach Boychuk and C Brett Sutter to Charlotte of the AHL.

2. Calgary has been outscored 26-6 over its last eight games.

3. The Hurricanes have not suffered back-to-back regulation losses since Nov. 29-Dec. 1.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Flames 1