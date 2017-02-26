Preview: Flames at Hurricanes

When the Calgary Flames embarked on a five-game road trip that took them from British Columbia to balmy Florida, they were one point clear of Los Angeles for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference and could only hope to come home still in playoff position. Calgary exceeded expectations and is 3-0-1 on the excursion, which concludes Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Hurricanes, to increase its lead to four points on the Kings.

“It’s tough to do in this league - to believe - because you have to get the results to believe,” Flames captain Mark Giordano told reporters after Friday's 4-2 victory over Florida. “I think now we’re getting rewarded, and it’s going a long way for our young guys.” Calgary plays 12 of its final 19 games at home and three against Los Angeles, so it controls its own destiny more than other teams. Carolina, which shut out Ottawa 3-0 on Friday to snap a five-game losing streak (0-4-1), is tied for last in the Eastern Conference with Detroit and will likely miss the playoffs for the eighth straight season. The Hurricanes won the first of two meetings this season 4-2 on Oct. 20 behind a goal and assist from Jeff Skinner for their third victory over the Flames in the last four encounters.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Calgary), FSN Southeast (Carolina)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (32-26-4): Mikael Backlund scored in the last three games (four total) and leads Calgary with 44 points while standing second in goals (19). Sean Monahan (team-leading 20 goals), who became the youngest player in club history to reach 100 career goals in Thursday's 3-2 victory over Tampa Bay, plays his 300th contest Sunday and is two points shy of 200. Matthew Tkachuk continues his strong rookie season with two goals and eight assists in his last eight games as he enters the conversation to be a Calder Trophy finalist along with standouts Auston Matthews of Toronto and Winnipeg's Patrik Laine.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (25-24-8): Carolina already traded defenseman Ron Hainsey to Pittsburgh on Thursday and it is likely just the start of what could be a parade of veteran players heading out of town for draft picks and/or prospects. One player who isn't going anywhere is Skinner, who leads the team with 20 goals and 39 points after scoring twice in his last four games. Viktor Stalberg (nine goals) snapped a 11-game goal drought Friday while Jordan Staal (12 goals, 32 points) scored for the second time in eight February games to go along with five assists.

1. Flames F Johnny Gaudreau (11 goals, 40 points) hasn't scored in 10 February games, but boasts nine assists during that span.

2. The Hurricanes lead the NHL in penalty-killing at 86.5 percent despite allowing five power-play goals in 22 chances over the last seven games.

3. Calgary is 1-for-23 on the power play in its last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Hurricanes 2