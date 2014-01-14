Flames 2, Hurricanes 0: Mikael Backlund scored a power-play goal and Karri Ramo posted his first career shutout as visiting Calgary halted its three-game losing streak.

Rookie Sean Monahan also tallied for the Flames, who scored a total of one goal during their skid. Ramo finished with 23 saves - including 12 in the second period - as Calgary registered its first shutout of the season after being blanked five times in its previous eight contests.

Anton Khudobin stopped 27 shots for the Hurricanes, who have suffered consecutive regulation losses for the first time since Nov. 29-Dec. 1. Carolina welcomed back captain Eric Staal, who had missed three games with a lower-body injury.

After a scoreless first period, Backlund gave Calgary the lead with 4:34 remaining in the second. Jiri Hudler’s cross-slot pass attempt from the right faceoff circle went off a defender’s skate and on net.

Khudobin made the save, but Backlund jammed home the rebound for his seventh goal. Monahan doubled the advantage at 9:36 of the third, accepting a cross-slot feed from Paul Byron and beating Khudobin from the right circle.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Flames were without C Mike Cammalleri, who suffered a concussion in Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh. ... Monahan’s goal was his 13th of the season, tying him with Cammalleri for the team lead. ... In addition to Staal, Carolina had Cs Jiri Tlusty and Riley Nash back in the lineup. Tlusty missed eight games following an appendectomy and Nash sat out five contests with a lower-body injury.