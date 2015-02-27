Preview: Flames at Islanders

The Calgary Flames and New York Islanders have at least one thing in common - both teams probably would like to perform better against the other conference. The Flames look to improve their status in the Western Conference playoff race Friday as they continue their seven-game road trip against the Islanders. Calgary comes in with a woeful 9-13-2 record against the East, while the Islanders are a modest 12-9-0 versus clubs from the West.

The Flames have lost eight of their 12 contests against the Metropolitan Division thus far this season, including a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of the Islanders in their previous encounter on Jan. 2. Calgary is 1-1-0 on its seven-game jaunt through the East Coast, opening with a 1-0 loss to the New York Rangers before upending New Jersey 3-1. The Islanders, who idly watched the Rangers pass them for the division lead Thursday, reached the 40-win mark with Tuesday’s 5-1 victory over Arizona and are 1-1-0 on their four-game homestand.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary), MSG Plus2 (New York)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (33-24-4): Calgary is expected to move forward Curtis Glencross before Monday’s trade deadline, but that hasn’t stopped the 32-year-old from doing whatever he can to help the team prevail. Glencross scored a pivotal goal in Wednesday’s triumph over the Devils, just his ninth of the season - a far cry from the career-best 26 he recorded in 2011-12. “Until I get the call that says something different, I‘m a Flame,” said Glencross, who also dropped the gloves against New Jersey. “We’ll see what happens. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (40-20-2): Jaroslav Halak was a spectator for the win over the Coyotes but will be back between the pipes Friday as he looks to establish a franchise record for victories in a season. “It would be nice,” Halak said about the possibility of breaking the record of 32 wins he shares with Billy Smith, Chris Osgood and Rick DiPietro. “But (the Flames) have a good team. They’ve been playing really good lately and they are desperate to get the points, so it’ll be a tough matchup.” Halak is on pace to play 60 games this season - three better than his current career high.

OVERTIME

1. The teams have split four meetings dating back to December 2011.

2. Calgary has lost six straight Friday night games.

3. Halak is just 5-5-1 but has a 2.27 goals-against average in 11 games against the Flames.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Flames 2