Islanders 2, Flames 1: Jaroslav Halak made 26 saves to set a franchise record for victories in a season as New York spoiled Calgary’s final visit to Long Island.

The win was Halak’s 33rd of the season, moving him past Billy Smith (1981-82), Chris Osgood (2001-02) and Rick DiPietro (2006-07) for the club record. Ryan Strome and Cal Clutterbuck each scored for the Islanders, who swept the two-game season series with Calgary and improved to 2-1-0 on their four-game homestand.

Rookie Josh Jooris had the lone goal for the Flames, who fell to 1-2-0 on their seven-game East Coast jaunt and remained one point behind Minnesota for the second Western Conference wild-card berth. Karri Ramo stopped 37 shots in defeat.

Strome opened the scoring 11:39 into the opening period, converting a loose puck after Ramo turned aside a pair of attempts by captain John Tavares. Neither team mustered much offensively in the second, with the hosts enjoying a 26-15 shots advantage through two periods.

The Islanders thought they had increased the lead early in the third, but the goal was waved off due to goaltender interference. After Clutterbuck finally extended the lead with a shot off the boards and into an empty net with 41.3 seconds left, Jooris ended Halak’s shutout bid with a redirection of Joe Colborne’s shot with 20.9 seconds remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Atlanta Flames were the opponents in the first-ever regular-season home game at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, pulling out a 3-2 victory on Oct. 7, 1972. ... Calgary general manager Brad Treliving said prior to the game that captain Mark Giordano is out indefinitely with an undisclosed upper-body injury suffered Wednesday against New Jersey. Giordano has 11 goals and 37 assists in 61 games. ... The 33 wins are also a career high for Halak.