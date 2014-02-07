Flames top Isles at Nassau Coliseum

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- The Calgary Flames almost certainly do not have enough time to mount an unlikely playoff run. They certainly do not have time to feel bad for anybody they happen to beat along the way -- even a team in similarly dire straits.

Center Matt Stajan scored with 5:32 left Thursday night to snap a tie as the Flames recovered from a slow start to beat the New York Islanders 4-2 at Nassau Coliseum.

With their sixth win in seven games, the Flames (22-28-7) moved within 12 points of Vancouver for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. But with only 25 games to play -- and the Flames mired in 13th place in the 14-team conference -- Calgary is all but assured of missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

“I think we know where we sit in the standings -- we’re a desperate team, we have been for a long time,” Stajan said. “That’s not by choice. We’ve worked hard. We had a tough stretch there after Christmas and now we’re having a good stretch.”

The Flames’ current hot streak was immediately preceded by a 3-11-4 funk from Dec. 15 through Jan. 20. While Calgary’s playoff hopes likely disappeared during that month-long stretch, the Islanders’ postseason aspirations flickered during a 12-5-0 run from Dec. 20 through Jan. 21.

But the Islanders’ loss Thursday -- when they outshot the Flames 18-7 in the first 34 minutes yet did not score a goal -- was their sixth in their last seven games (1-5-1) and made their long-shot playoff pursuit even less likely.

New York (22-29-8) is 12 points behind Detroit and Philadelphia, who are tied for eighth place pending Columbus’ outcome against Los Angeles late Thursday. The Islanders snapped a five-season playoff drought last spring.

“I think we’ve been in a lot of games where we have deserved better and it was still 0-0, and I‘m sure they’re saying the same thing tonight,” Stajan said. “You see it every night in the NHL. You see games like that. So we’re not feeling sorry for anybody. We’ll take the two points and move on.”

Stajan capped a furious scrum in front of the Islanders’ net by sneaking in from the right and putting a loose puck past goaltender Evgeni Nabokov. The net came loose as Nabokov crashed into the back of it, but replays showed the goal was clearly scored while the cage was still intact.

Center Sean Monahan and defenseman Dennis Wideman scored in a span of 4:07 late in the second period for the Flames. Center Mikael Backlund added an empty net goal with 2.6 seconds remaining.

The late offensive outburst -- the Flames scored four goals in a game for just the 14th time this season -- ensured the efforts of Berra and the defense in front of him would not go to waste.

Berra, who earned his first career win in regulation, made 22 of his 28 saves in the first two periods.

“Sometimes, on the road, for reasons that we can’t explain, to play a solid 60 minutes is sometimes tough to get,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “And he bailed us out and here we are with a big road win.”

The Flames also killed off all five Islanders power plays. New York is 0-for-30 on the power play in its last six games.

“(The Flames) were playing smart, especially the penalty kill -- we did a helluva job,” Berra said. “They were in the shooting lanes, blocking shots. I had a good feeling the whole game.”

Defensemen Thomas Hickey and Calvin de Haan scored for the Islanders, who have scored just 15 goals in their last seven games -- including only five in the last four.

“In fairness to the guys, they had some chances,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “We’ve just got to find a way to put the puck in the back of the net.”

Nabokov made 18 saves.

NOTES: Following the game, the Islanders traded LW Pierre-Marc Bouchard and C Peter Regin to Chicago in exchange for the Blackhawks’ fourth-round pick in the 2014 draft. Bouchard was playing for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport while Regin was a healthy scratch on Thursday. It was likely the first of many trades for the Islanders, who have put LW Thomas Vanek and D Andrew MacDonald on the block after they turned down contract extensions. ... In addition to Regin, the Islanders also scratched D Matt Carkner and D Radek Martinek. ... Islanders D Travis Hamonic missed his 12th straight game because of a concussion but practiced fully on Wednesday, skated with the team Thursday and could return against Colorado on Saturday. ... The Flames had two healthy scratches in D Christopher Breen and RW Kevin Westgarth as well as injured G Karri Ramo, who was out for a second straight game because of a knee injury suffered Saturday against Minnesota. ... With Ramo expected to be sidelined until after the Olympic break, G Reto Berra made his second straight start between the pipes. Berra has started 26 of the Flames’ 43 games since he was recalled from Abbotsford of the AHL on Nov. 2. ... This year marks the first time the Islanders and Flames have played twice in a season since 2001-02. The Islanders visit the Flames on March 7.