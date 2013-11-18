Preview: Flames at Jets

After seeing their season-high four-game winning streak come to an end, the Winnipeg Jets have little time to sulk against a club that has plenty of reason to do so. The Jets play their third contest in four days on Monday when they welcome the reeling Calgary Flames, who have dropped six in a row (0-5-1). Winnipeg had pieced together a trio of shootout victories before failing to extend Sunday’s contest beyond regulation as Minnesota benefited from a late third-period goal en route to a 2-1 decision.

Third-period goals were a common theme in Calgary’s last outing, as it permitted four of them in a 4-2 setback to provincial-rival Edmonton on Saturday. “We have a young team and we make bad decisions,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said after being asked what went wrong. Despite seeing Reto Berra allow a soft goal on Saturday, Hartley wasted little time naming the 26-year-old Swiss netminder as his starter against Winnipeg.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSW (Calgary), TSN (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (6-11-3): The Battle of Alberta took its toll on Lee Stempniak, who required six stitches in his upper lip after a fight with Edmonton captain Andrew Ference before inadvertently swatting the puck into his own net to seal his team’s fate. Sixth overall pick Sean Monahan scored for the first time since Nov. 1 when he tallied midway through the first period versus the Oilers. Speaking of droughts, T.J. Galiardi has failed to find the net in his last 18 contests.

ABOUT THE JETS (10-10-2): Defenseman Dustin Byfuglien scored his fourth goal in as many games on Sunday and Bryan Little notched an assist for his eighth point in seven contests. Little has fared well versus Calgary, collecting three goals and one assist in five games. With Zach Bogosian being labeled week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Zach Redmond was shuffled into the lineup Sunday to play in his first regular-season game since Feb. 17.

OVERTIME

1. After posting an 0-2-1 mark on a three-game homestand, Calgary returns home after Monday’s tilt to begin another three-game set.

2. Winnipeg G Ondrej Pavelec, who sits one victory shy of 100 for his career, has yielded 10 goals in his last five games.

3. The Flames are 2-7-0 this month, scoring three goals or fewer in each contest.

PREDICTION: Jets 5, Flames 2