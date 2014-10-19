Preview: Flames at Jets

The Calgary Flames look to complete their six-game road trip with a winning record when they visit the struggling Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. The Flames rode some solid goaltending to win three of the first four on their trek before dropping a 3-2 decision against Columbus on Friday. The Jets have been shut out twice and scored one goal in the other during a three-game losing streak since power forward Evander Kane went down with a knee injury in a 6-2 season-opening victory at Arizona.

Karri Ramo gave up four goals in two wins while Jonas Hiller, who made 49 saves to beat Chicago 2-1 in overtime for the other victory on the road trip, is slated to start Sunday for Calgary. The Flames defense must be alert against a capable Winnipeg offense which has outshot its last three opponents 91-84 despite being outscored 9-1. The Jets scored 14 times while going 2-0-1 against Calgary last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CITY

ABOUT THE FLAMES (3-3-0): Defensemen TJ Brodie and captain Mark Giordano lead the team in scoring with six points apiece and the Flames have struggled on special teams, especially on the penalty kill (18-of-25). Left wing Mason Raymond has collected four goals for Calgary, which has converted 3-of-20 on the power play. Left wing Johnny Gaudreau went the first five games without a point before being scratched and forward Josh Jooris scored in his NHL debut Friday, but is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE JETS (1-3-0): Captain Andrew Ladd and promising center Mark Scheifele have yet to produce a goal for the Jets, who finished in the middle of the pack in scoring last season despite Kane missing 19 games. Bryan Little has registered three goals and Blake Wheeler two while Winnipeg is scoreless in 12 power-play opportunities. Ondrej Pavalec, who struggled to a .901 goals-against average a season ago, has stopped 91 of 99 shots in the early going to solidify his spot as the No. 1 goalie.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary C Sean Monahan shares the team lead in shots on goal with Raymond (17), but has yet to post his first tally.

2. The Jets are 18-for-18 on the penalty kill and were one of five teams perfect in that department through Friday’s games.

3. Calgary D Deryk Engelland (lower-body injury) missed the last two games, replaced by D Raphael Diaz (plus-2 rating, three games).

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Flames 2