Preview: Flames at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets open a quick two-game homestand Monday against the Calgary Flames, but rookie sensation Patrik Laine will not be on the ice anytime soon. The 18-year-old Finnish right wing, who leads all NHL first-year players with 37 points, suffered a concussion in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Buffalo, and coach Paul Maurice told reporters after Sunday’s practice there is no timetable for his return.

Winnipeg, which squandered a 3-1 third-period lead against the Sabres, will move Drew Stafford into Laine’s spot on a line with Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers. The Flames have won six of their last nine games, beating Vancouver 3-1 on Saturday as Chad Johnson stopped 28-of-29 shots. Rookie Matthew Tkachuk extended his point streak to nine games with an assist in the victory. The Flames throttled the Jets 6-2 in Calgary on Dec. 10, getting two goals and an assist from defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TVA, Sportsnet West (Calgary), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (22-18-2): Calgary has won 12 of its last 17 to move a season-best four games over .500, averaging 3.3 goals per contest during that stretch and scoring four or more seven times. Leading goal scorer Mikael Backlund (12) has netted six tallies and set up five others over his last seven games. Johnson earned his first victory since the blowout against the Jets last month, ending a streak of four straight starts in which he allowed three or more goals.

ABOUT THE JETS (19-20-3): Winnipeg’s three-game road trip could not have unfolded better until the third period on Saturday, when Buffalo scored three goals in a span of 4 minutes, 42 seconds and Laine was injured on a clean hit by Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe. Ehlers scored his ninth goal in as many games, with five of those coming in his last four contests. The Jets are 5-for-15 on the power play over their last five contests.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary RW Alex Chiasson, who scored the team's opening goal on Saturday, is four points away from 100 for his career.

2. Winnipeg has lost five of its last seven games at home, giving up five or more goals in three of the defeats.

3. The Flames have allowed one power-play goal in the last four games while going 6-for-16 with the man advantage in that span.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Jets 2