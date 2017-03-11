Preview: Flames at Jets

The Calgary Flames are surging at the right time, bringing an eight-game winning streak into Saturday’s visit to the Winnipeg Jets, but the health of two key defensemen is in focus after Dougie Hamilton and Michael Stone left Thursday’s victory over Montreal with injuries. Hamilton suffered a lower-body injury in the second period and Stone injured his shoulder in the third, but the Flames stayed hot in ending Montreal’s six-game winning streak with a 5-0 shutout.

Johnny Gaudreau recorded a goal and three assists Thursday as Calgary matched its longest winning streak since the franchise relocated from Atlanta in 1980. The Jets’ playoff hopes are slipping away following back-to-back home losses to San Jose and Pittsburgh, pushing Winnipeg five points out of the final wild-card spot with 14 games to play. Patrik Laine entered the weekend tied for second in the NHL in goals (32) and Mark Scheifele was seventh in points (68), but subpar goaltending and defense continues to hinder Winnipeg. The Jets allowed five goals or more in three of their past six contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet

ABOUT THE FLAMES (37-26-4): Calgary allowed two goals or fewer in its past seven games as goaltender Brian Elliott is 7-0-0 with a .939 save percentage in his past seven starts. Gaudreau has 13 points (eight assists) during the Flames' winning streak. Hamilton is fifth on the team in points (41) while Stone recorded a goal and an assist Thursday, and has four points in eight games since being traded from Arizona.

ABOUT THE JETS (30-32-6): The 18-year-old Laine has nine goals and six assists in his last 10 games, but took a minus-4 against Pittsburgh as the Jets allowed three goals in a 57-second span of the second period. Connor Hellebuyck is 2-2-1 with an .883 save percentage in his past six games, surrendering five goals on 15 shots in the loss to the Penguins. After Saturday, Winnipeg plays five of its next seven games away from home.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg D Toby Enstrom is out indefinitely after suffering facial fractures on a hit by Pittsburgh F Tom Sestito that landed him a four-game suspension.

2. Flames F Micheal Ferland scored a goal Thursday, his fourth in the past five games.

3. Calgary and Winnipeg split their two meetings this season, each winning on home ice (6-2 Flames victory Dec. 10 and 2-0 Jets triumph Jan. 9).

PREDICTION: Flames 5, Jets 3