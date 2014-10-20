Flames cap successful trip with win in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The view from the press box Friday gave Calgary Flames rookie Johnny Gaudreau a whole new look just two nights later.

Gaudreau showed his flashy side Sunday night with a wraparound goal and a nifty assist to pace the Flames to a 4-1 triumph over the Winnipeg Jets.

A healthy scratch against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, the diminutive left winger played a big role for the Flames, who capped off a dandy road trip with their fourth victory in six different cities.

”I think I played a better game tonight,“ Gaudreau said. ”It’s nice to help offensively, and I think the whole team, as a whole, this was one of our best games on the road trip.

“I’ve been gripping the stick a little too tight the past four or five games. It’s nice to get on the score sheet and help the guys by contributing offensively. I was pretty relieved.”

Down 1-0 through the opening 20 minutes, Calgary scored three goals in just over six minutes midway through the second period on the way to the win.

Left winger Mason Raymond scored his fifth goal of the year and chipped in a pair of assists for Calgary (4-3), while defenseman Dennis Wideman, with his second of the season, and T.J. Brodie, with his third, also scored for the visitors.

Center Mark Scheifele scored in the opening period, his first goal of the year, for Winnipeg’s only goal of the night.

“It felt good to put one in, but when the team doesn’t win it’s not a very good feeling,” Scheifele said. “I know everyone doesn’t want to lose, losing’s no fun. It’s going to be tough to get a win in this league. Every team is good, every team works hard, and every team has their players and we have to be ready to play a full 60-minute game.”

The struggling Jets (1-4) suffered their second straight loss on home ice, and have now scored just eight goals in five contests.

“It’s reflective of the kind of hockey we’ve played, the record is accurate,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said. “It’s about that constant battle to keep doing what you’re doing and not change what you’re doing. Even in that second period you have to find that confidence to stay up and stay aggressive. We’re having a hard time with that.”

Gaudreau, who was pointless in his first five games before being left out of the lineup in Columbus, was visibly thrilled with his major contribution to the win over the Jets. The 21-year-old former star with Boston College said watching from the press box was an eye opener.

“There were a few things from watching up top, seeing how much more space I could have, where to go to try to get open and make little plays. I think it helped me in some ways and I‘m appreciative to the coaching staff,” he said.

Raymond, signed to a three-year deal in the summer after an impressive 2013-14 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, said the Flames knew it was only a matter of time before Gaudreau would break out.

“Rookie or no rookie, players go through (slumps),” he said. “I’ve been there. Everybody’s been there. But everybody’s been telling him to stay confident,” Raymond said. “He’s a heck of a hockey player and I think he proved that tonight.”

Calgary goaltender Jonas Hiller made 34 saves while Ondrej Pavelec blocked 25 shots in net for Winnipeg.

After opening the season with a convincing win in Arizona, the Jets have lost four straight.

“The first period is about as a good as we’re going to look,” Maurice said. “And then it’s that constant battle with having the confidence to keep doing what you’re doing, not change what you’re doing. You’ve got to find that confidence to stay up and stay aggressive in that period, and we’re having a hard time with that right now.”

“That second period is not the way it’s supposed to look, so that’s on me.”

NOTES: Jets rookie C Adam Lowry played his first game up the middle Sunday night after patrolling the left wing for the first four games of the year. Lowry, a 6-foot-5, 201-pound native of Calgary, is the son of former Flames LW Dave Lowry. ... The Jets had a favorable record against rival Canadian teams last season, going 8-5-2 including a 2-1-0 record against Calgary. ... Calgary rookie RW Josh Jooris beat Columbus G Sergei Bobrovsky for his first-ever NHL goal in his league debut Friday night and then later got banged up. He was forced to sit out Sunday night against the Jets with an upper-body injury. ... Flames coach Bob Hartley needs just 13 more games behind the bench to hit the 800 mark for his career in the NHL.