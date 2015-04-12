Jets win regular-season finale, look forward to playoffs

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Pandemonium erupted at the home of the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon.

Then they dropped the puck.

Fans were on their most rambunctious behavior, from the pregame skate to the players’ stick-raising salute after the final whistle as the Jets wrapped up the most successful regular season in their four-year NHL history with a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.

The faithful stood and cheered for a solid five minutes before the start of the game and went ballistic when the Jets, who moved north from Atlanta in 2011, skated out.

Even the Flames got some love when they hit the ice. Calgary’s victory over Los Angeles on Thursday night clinched Stanley Cup playoff spots for both clubs -- the first for the Jets -- while knocking the defending champion Los Angeles Kings out of playoff contention.

It’s expected the “Whiteout” -- a tradition started by Winnipeggers in the 1980s when supporters of the original Jets wore only white to playoff games -- will be resurrected.

“I think that’s just a teaser. I think they’re going to be crazy,” said Jets center Mark Scheifele, who was just three years old, growing up in Kitchener, Ontario, when the old Jets played in front of a “Whiteout” during the 1995-96 playoffs before moving to Phoenix.

“They’ve been with us all year and they’ve been unbelievable. I think playoffs will just hit that next level for sure.”

The afternoon matchup was knotted 1-1 after 40 minutes, but the Jets scored four goals in the third period to raise their record to 43-26-13.

Winnipeg went 4-0-1 in its final five games of the season to solidify the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Jets face either the Anaheim Ducks or St. Louis Blues in the first round, depending on the outcomes of Saturday night’s games.

The Flames (45-30-7), meanwhile, are preparing for their first postseason appearance since the 2008-09 season. With a third-place finish in the Pacific Division, they’ll face the Vancouver Canucks in the opening round.

Winnipeg right winger Michael Frolik snapped a 1-1 tie with his 19th goal of the year just 47 seconds into the third period. Right winger Lee Stempniak scored his 15th goal, center Adam Lowry notched his 11th and right winger Matt Halischuk scored his third to bolster the Jets’ lead.

Center Andrew Copp, playing his first NHL game after three seasons with the University of Michigan, set up Stempniak for his first point as a pro.

“Obviously, it was a big game for a lot of guys -- seeing Copper get his first point was pretty sweet. So I think it was a good day all around,” said Scheifele, who set up Frolik’s go-ahead goal on a nifty pass on a two-on-break early in the third period.

Calgary left winger Michael Ferland and Winnipeg right winger Drew Stafford traded goals in the game’s opening minute.

Flames center Sam Bennett, making his NHL debut, had flipped the puck to Ferland and was credited with the first point of his career. The 18-year-old forward, drafted fourth overall last summer, had been a healthy scratch the last three games since being recalled from his junior squad in the Ontario Hockey League a week ago.

Goalie Michael Hutchinson made 24 saves for Winnipeg to end an impressive rookie season with a 21-10-5 record. Joni Ortio registered 17 saves for Calgary.

Despite the buzz in the building, the game had a preseason feel to it on the ice, with much bigger things ahead for the two squads. At least half a dozen regulars from each club got some rest in the press box.

Jets coach Paul Maurice said the affair had more than its share of clumsy moments.

“I think for both teams it was difficult,” Maurice said. “Not a lot of physicality in the game. Bit of an exhibition in terms of overhandling the puck, bringing it back a bunch of times. It was a tough game and we got back to skating in the third and trying to get some pucks to the net.”

The healthy scratches for Calgary included forwards Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, Jiri Hudler and Lance Bouma, and defensemen Kris Russell, Dennis Wideman and T.J. Brodie. The Jets sat blue-liners Mark Stuart, Jacob Trouba and Tyler Myers, and forwards Andrew Ladd, Bryan Little, Blake Wheeler and Mathieu Perreault.

Bennett flashed a mighty grin after the game while describing his first NHL point.

“It was really exciting. Me and my linemates came out flying there. It definitely was really nice to get that out of the way,” he said. “I have to compliment Ferland, who made an unbelievable play to help me get my first point.”

Bennett stole the puck from Hutchinson and flipped the puck to the front of the net, and Ferland used a waist-high baseball swing to swat it in.

“It was a moment I dreamed about for so long, so it was a pretty special day,” Bennett said.

Hartley hinted Bennett could play a role for the Flames in the chase for the Stanley Cup.

”We wanted to play him about a period at center and then put him at left wing so we have options in the playoffs,“ Hartley said. ”That was the most important thing we wanted to get out of this game, to give him some experience and see how he will handle this.

”I thought his skating was fine and the rest is a learning process. We drafted Sam Bennett for his talent, his grit, his competitiveness and that’s exactly what we got tonight from him.’

Hartley said the timing was right to rest some of his most important players.

“We have many guys banged up. Some of our veteran guys have been carrying injuries for the last month, month and a half, but they kept going,” he said. “Obviously, now we can get those nagging injuries away from us and we should have a fresh lineup in Vancouver.”

NOTES: Jets G Ondrej Pavelec got a much-deserved day off Saturday after the club recalled G Connor Hellebuyck on Friday to back up G Michael Hutchinson. Pavelec had three straight shutouts on the road, losing the last one in a shootout to Colorado on Thursday, to propel the Jets into the playoffs. ... The Flames won both previous meetings against the Jets this season, both by three-goal margins. ... Winnipeg D Dustin Byfuglien returned to the ice after a four-game suspension for cross-checking New York Rangers C J.T. Miller on March 31. ... Veteran Calgary C Jiri Hudler has registered a career year in goals (31), assists (45) and points (76). He’s in his 11th NHL season, his third with the Flames after starting out in Detroit. ... Jets bench boss Paul Maurice coached his 1,200th NHL game Thursday night in Denver. He and Flames coach Bob Hartley are in the running to win the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year.