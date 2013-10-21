Preview: Flames at Kings

The Calgary Flames remain in search of their first win on their five-game road trip as they visit the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Calgary began the season with a five-game point streak before kicking off its trek with a 3-2 loss to the Ducks in Anaheim. Things didn’t get any better on Saturday, as the Flames ultimately dropped a 6-3 decision at San Jose after cutting the Sharks’ lead to one with two goals in the first 3:56 of the third period.

Los Angeles goes for its third straight win after beginning its four-game homestand with a 5-2 triumph over Dallas on Saturday. Justin Williams scored a pair of first-period goals and the Kings erupted for three in the third, with defenseman Drew Doughty’s tally at 4:42 snapping a 2-2 tie. Los Angeles has won five of its last six games and allowed two goals or fewer in four of the last five contests.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (3-2-2): Mike Cammalleri has yet to make his season debut due to an upper-body injury but has begun practicing with the team and is considered day-to-day. Calgary recalled center Roman Horak from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League and activated defenseman Chris Breen. To make room on the roster, the Flames assigned center Blair Jones and blue-liner Derek Smith to the Heat.

ABOUT THE KINGS (6-3-0): Doughty’s goal was his 13th career game-winner, tying Steve Duchesne for second place on the franchise list among defensemen. Rob Blake tops the list with 29 winning tallies. The five-goal output on Saturday was one shy of the Kings’ total during their four-game road trip, during which they recorded two shootout wins en route to a 3-1-0 record.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary has allowed 16 goals while going 1-2-1 on the road.

2. Los Angeles has successfully killed its last 19 penalties.

3. Flames C Jiri Hudler has recorded four goals and five assists during his season-opening seven-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Flames 1