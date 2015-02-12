Preview: Flames at Kings

The Calgary Flames look to continue their dominance in the season series when they visit the Pacific Division-rival Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. Calgary has captured the first three tightly contested meetings of the five-game set, sandwiching a pair of overtime wins in Los Angeles around a one-goal triumph at home. The Flames have won four of their last five games overall, including a 4-1 victory at San Jose on Monday in which Lance Bouma and David Jones recorded a goal and an assist apiece.

The Kings return home from a five-game road trip on which they lost the first three contests before defeating Tampa Bay and Columbus. Jeff Carter and Dwight King each scored a goal and set up another on Monday as Los Angeles edged the Blue Jackets for just its seventh win in 25 games away from home (7-12-6). The Kings scored four goals in both victories on their trek after totaling three in the first three contests.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (30-21-3): Calgary expects to have one of its hottest players in the lineup despite his missing practice on Wednesday. Sean Monahan, who has collected nine points over his last 11 games, was absent from the team due to illness but will play against the Kings, according to coach Bob Hartley. “He was a little bit sick in San Jose, and yesterday he wasn’t feeling great,” Hartley told the club’s website after the practice. “Today, he feels much better, so he’ll be in the lineup.”

ABOUT THE KINGS (23-18-12): Derek Forbort could make his NHL debut Thursday, a day after being recalled from Manchester of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old defenseman, who was drafted 15th overall in 2010, has recorded two goals and nine assists in 46 games with the Monarchs this season. The recall was made necessary due to the uncertain status of blue-liners Alec Martinez (concussion symptoms) and Robyn Regehr (illness).

OVERTIME

1. The Kings trail the Flames by five points for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

2. Carter missed Wednesday’s practice to attend a family funeral but is expected to be in Los Angeles’ lineup.

3. Calgary is an impressive 17-4-1 against Pacific rivals.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Kings 2