Preview: Flames at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have struggled to ignite their offense and watched their once-considerable lead in the Pacific Division dwindle to just two points as a result. With just four goals in their last four contests, the Kings will look to get it in gear on Tuesday when they open a three-game homestand against the Calgary Flames.

Leading scorer and top centerman Anze Kopitar is questionable to play versus the Flames after serving as a spectator in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime victory over Nashville due a lower-body injury. “It literally is one of those where it is like day-to-day, so I’ve been progressively feeling better, and then we’ll just see where that takes me,” Kopitar told the team’s website on Monday. While Los Angeles is struggling to score, Calgary has had great difficulty keeping the puck out of its net. The Flames saw their goals allowed total jump to 27 over the past six games (2-4-0) following Sunday’s 5-2 setback to Anaheim.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSNC (Calgary), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (26-29-3): Expected to be sellers prior to next week’s trade deadline, the Flames got the early jump on Monday by acquiring Calgary native Hunter Shinkaruk from Vancouver for center Markus Granlund. The 24th overall pick of the 2013 draft, Shinkaruk was assigned to Stockton of the American Hockey League shortly after the deal. The 21-year-old Shinkaruk, who made his NHL debut on Nov. 16, has scored 21 goals and set up 18 others in 45 games with Utica this season.

ABOUT THE KINGS (34-20-4): Tanner Pearson scored in overtime against the Predators for just his third point (two goals, one assist) in the last 16 games. The 23-year-old had a goal and an assist in Los Angeles’ 4-1 victory over Calgary on New Year’s Eve. Jonathan Quick turned aside 23 shots in that contest to improve to 11-7-4 with a 1.79 goals-against average in his career versus the Flames.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary LW Johnny Gaudreau has clobbered the Kings in his brief career, scoring four goals and setting up as many in six encounters.

2. Los Angeles D Drew Doughty has averaged a staggering 33 minutes, 42.5 seconds of ice time over his last two games.

3. The Flames have scored seven power-play goals in their last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Flames 1