Flames rally with Gaudreau hat trick, top Kings in OT

LOS ANGELES -- He is known as Johnny Hockey in the Calgary Flames’ locker room. He became Johnny on the spot against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Rookie left winger Johnny Gaudreau’s first career hat trick launched an improbable comeback for the Flames. Gaudreau’s third goal, with 59 seconds remaining in regulation, forced overtime and set up defenseman Mark Giordano’s game-winner in the extra session, as the Flames ended an eight-game skid with a stunning 4-3 victory over the Kings at Staples Center.

”A lot of the night it wasn’t that bad of a game; we were skating well,“ said Giordano, who has 10 goals this season. ”But they’re such a big, dominant team that I think they took advantage of some (power plays).

“We were trying to shut it down in the third (period) and did a good job for the most part. And then Johnny Hockey turned the show on.”

The Flames (18-15-3) rallied from a 3-0 deficit and handed the defending Stanley Cup champion Kings (17-11-7) an embarrassing setback.

Related Coverage Preview: Flames at Kings

“It’s really special,” said the 5-foot-8, 150-pound Gaudreau. “(The Kings) are a such a big team in the league and we were two to three weeks there without a win, so it was getting a little frustrating. But it’s great to get a win, especially against a team like this.”

Gaudreau scored twice in the final 2:12 of regulation. His third goal came a little more than a minute after his second one pulled the Flames within a goal. After Calgary pulled goaltender Jonas Hiller, Gaudreau backhanded a shot that went off the skate of Kings defenseman Drew Doughty and into the net with 59 seconds remaining in regulation. Gaudreau has 10 goals this season.

“Johnny is so smart and so competitive,” Calgary coach Bob Hartley said. “We’re all talking about his speed and his skill, but look how competitive he is. He’s not scared out there, he’s buzzing, he’s going through, and he could have had four goals out there. It was a great game for Johnny.”

Kings coach Darryl Sutter said he could sense the Flames became the hungrier team in the second period.

“The score was not a good indication of the game,” Sutter said. “Halfway through the game, they had a lot more desperation than our team. It wasn’t the puck off of the skate that was a lucky break for them.”

Right winger Marian Gaborik extended his scoring streak to five games, but it meant little as the Kings had a two-game winning streak snapped in embarrassing fashion. The Flames have won three in a row at Staples and five of their past seven contests in Los Angeles.

“We gave up way too many chances on the rush, and for us to be a good team, we have to check better than that,” Kings center Trevor Lewis said.

Hiller saved 31 of 34 shots, while Los Angeles netminder Jonathan Quick stopped 24 of 28 attempts.

Lewis gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 2:26 of the first period, slapping a shot past Hiller near the right circle. It was Lewis’ sixth goal of the season.

Gaborik delivered on a power play. He fielded a pass from center Anze Kopitar that slipped between Hiller and defenseman Kris Russell in the crease, then scored on a wrist shot for his 11th goal this season and a 2-0 advantage with 2:10 remaining in the first.

Los Angeles’ Jamie McBain scored his second goal of the season at 4:32 on the second period. Right winger Dustin Brown connected with McBain on a pass, and the defenseman drilled a power-play goal for a 3-0 cushion.

Calgary got on the board with a power-play goal late in the second. Gaudreau rebounded a miss by defenseman Dennis Wideman and ripped a winner past Quick to cut the deficit to 3-1 with 1:58 remaining in the period.

NOTES: Flames C Josh Jooris missed the game after sustaining an upper-body injury in Calgary’s overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Calgary RW Brian McGrattan and D Corey Potter also were scratched. Scratches for the Kings: C Andy Andreoff, D Jeff Schultz and C Jordan Nolan. ... Los Angeles fell to 9-0-1 when scoring a power-play goal at home. ... This was the first of five clashes between the clubs. The teams will face off again Dec. 29 at Calgary. ... Both teams will have four days off before resuming play Saturday. The Flames host the Edmonton Oilers, while the Kings meet the San Jose Sharks at Staples Center. ... The game drew an announced crowd of 18,230.