Wideman’s OT goal flips Flames past Kings

LOS ANGELES -- Dennis Wideman didn’t know where the puck landed. He wasn’t the only one, either.

“That was probably one of the only times I lost track of the puck,” said the Calgary defenseman, who needed an official review for his goal at 4:08 of overtime that gave the Flames a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at Staples Center. “It ends up in the net, so that’s how important tracking the puck is.”

Calgary coach Bob Hartley also lost track of the puck and said Wideman only added to his confusion.

“Usually, the shooter always has the best view,” Hartley said. “I always look at the one who shoots the puck. First, (Wideman‘s) got his hands up and he pointed he’s got a goal and then he comes to the bench and changes his mind.”

Goaltender Joni Ortio, unbeaten in four starts, stopped 33 of 34 shots to lead the Flames, winners of four in a row and five straight on the road. They also have defeated the Kings in all three meetings this season.

“We’ve played them tough,” said Wideman, who has 12 goals this season. “We’ve tried to keep them outside as much as possible, trying to limit their scoring chances. I think the last time here we got some luck when we were down 3-0. I think tonight we just played a solid game, as well as they did.”

Calgary (25-18-3) rallied for a 4-3 overtime victory at Staples on Dec. 22, when rookie left winger Johnny Gaudreau led the way with his first hat trick. The Flames also defeated the Kings 2-1 on Dec. 29 in Calgary.

Kings netminder Jonathan Quick recorded 21 saves on 23 attempts in Monday’s setback. Los Angeles (20-14-12) lost its third straight and its sixth in seven games. The Kings finished their seven-game homestand 1-2-4.

“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle,” Ortio said. “They’ve been on a tough stretch here, winning only one on the homestand, so we knew they were going to come out hard. I guess early there we kind of weathered the storm, and then in the third (they got) a little bit of a lucky goal. But (we) responded back.”

Defenseman Matt Greene gave the Kings a 1-0 lead, fielding a pass from captain Dustin Brown and firing a rocket from below the blue line that soared over Ortio’s left shoulder and into the net at 10:23 of the third period. It was Greene’s third goal of the season.

However, center Sean Monahan tied the score on an unassisted goal, stealing the puck from Kings defenseman Alec Martinez near the blue line and rushing for a breakaway score past Quick with 6:05 remaining. Monahan has 14 goals this season.

The Kings outshot the Flames 10-3 in the first period and 17-6 in the second as the teams remained scoreless. Calgary held the advantage in the third, 10-6, and overtime, 4-1.

“We had our opportunities,” Brown said. “We had a lot of chances and a lot of shots, but we just couldn’t find a way to really capitalize that well. There was a bad bounce on the first goal against. We played a decent game, but we didn’t win, and when that happens, you still have to make adjustments.”

Los Angeles couldn’t crack the armor of Ortio until Greene’s goal, which came on the team’s 29th shot on goal. Quick was just as solid, but he got more help from his defense before giving up Monahan’s score and Wideman’s game-winner.

“You have to keep bouncing back,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “That is what you do.”

Both clubs had four power-play opportunities, but neither took advantage. The Flames had a four-minute stretch late in the first and early in the second period when Kings defenseman Drew Doughty was sent to the box for cross checking and unsportsmanlike conduct.

NOTES: Los Angeles C Nick Shore, who made his NHL debut Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks, and his brother, Calgary C Drew Shore, had their first league clash put on hold after Drew, who debuted Jan. 14, was a healthy scratch. In addition, D Raphael Diaz and RW Josh Jooris were scratched by the Flames. ... Scratches for Los Angeles: D Jamie McBain, D Jeff Schultz and C Andy Andreoff. ... The Kings activated D Robyn Regehr, who missed the previous 12 games with an upper-body injury, and placed G Martin Jones on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 14. Jones is dealing with back spasms. ... The Flames cap their five-game road swing Wednesday at the Anaheim Ducks. ... The Kings visit the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.