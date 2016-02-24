Kopitar, Kings sneak past Flames

LOS ANGELES -- For the fifth time this season, center Anze Kopitar delivered the game-winning goal for the Los Angeles Kings.

Kopitar’s power-play goal late in the second period lifted the Kings to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames at Staples Center on Tuesday night.

Kopitar, who has five goals in his last five games, returned after missing Los Angeles’ 2-1 decision over the Nashville Predators on Saturday with a lower-body injury. His 18th goal of the season was the difference as the Kings (35-20-4) increased their lead in the Pacific Division to four points over the idle Anaheim Ducks.

“We did grind it out,” said Kopitar, who is tied with left winger Milan Lucic for the club lead in game-winners. “Maybe we didn’t play our best game, but this time of the year that doesn’t really matter as long as you get the two points. But we certainly realize there is room for improvement.”

Goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 22 of 23 shots for the Kings, who have won two of their past three contests. Quick earned his 30th win of the season, reaching that level for the second year in a row and the fifth time in his career.

“He was unbelievable,” said defenseman Luke Schenn, who produced the Kings’ other goal. “What do you say? He’s at the top of the game, for sure. He made some big saves at big times, but it’s what you’ve come to expect from Quick.”

Goalie Joni Ortio, in his first start since Oct. 30, recorded 35 saves for the Flames, who have allowed 32 goals in their last eight contests. Calgary (26-30-3) fell to the Kings for the second time this season and lost for the fifth game in the past six outings overall.

“He played very well,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said of Ortio. “He gave us a chance; he kept us in the game. I felt that he was real solid, was tracking the puck well. You could feel that he was on his game.”

The Kings, who wore their throwback purple-and-gold jerseys they debuted in their inaugural season in 1967, never trailed.

Los Angeles grabbed a 1-0 lead at 9:41 of the second period when Schenn buried a winner past defenseman Mark Giordano and Ortio off a pass from left winger Tanner Pearson. It was Schenn’s fourth goal this season and his second as a King.

“The puck just sort of came rolling up the wall there,” Schenn said. “I just tried to get it off quick and surprise the goalie. I knew there was traffic in front, and it was kind of a lucky (shot) and it found a way through. You definitely take those when they come.”

Calgary countered with a power-play goal at 11:56 of the second period when right winger Jiri Hudler found center Sean Monahan in front of the net to tie the score at 1. For Monahan, it was his 18th goal of the season.

Kopitar gave the Kings the lead for good, converting a pass from defenseman Drew Doughty for a power-play goal and a 2-1 advantage with 2:33 left in the second.

Los Angeles outshot Calgary 13-3 in the first period and 17-9 in the second. The Flames had an 11-7 edge in shots during the third period.

“At the start, they had a lot of possessions and zone time on us, so it kind of takes the momentum (away),” Monahan said. “But after that goal there, we kind of picked it up and we were getting shots through.”

Added Hartley, “I can’t fault the effort. It seemed like we were skating better, we were generating scoring chances, we had pucks in the blue paint, and we just couldn’t get the equalizer.”

NOTES: An announced crowd of 18,230 attended. ... The Kings honored former LW Mike Donnelly as part of their “Legends Night Series.” Donnelly, who works in the club’s player development department, played five seasons with the Kings from 1990-1995. ... Los Angeles captured the previous meeting 4-1 on Dec. 31 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. The teams meet again March 31 at Staples Center and April 5 in Calgary. ... Los Angeles is 8-0-0 when LW Tanner Pearson scores, but he managed only an assist Tuesday. ... Flames C Josh Jooris played his 100th career game. ... Calgary scratched D Kris Russell and Matt Stajan. LW Michael Mersch, D Kevin Gravel and C Jordan Nolan were unavailable for the Kings. ... Both clubs resume play Thursday. The Flames return home to face the New York Islanders, and the Kings host the Edmonton Oilers.