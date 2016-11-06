Kings rout Flames 5-0 behind Setoguchi

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings' struggles through the first month of the season was because of a lack of scoring. With contributions throughout the lineup, they scored a season high in goals and won their first game in regulation in 12 tries.

Devin Setoguchi scored twice, Dustin Brown added two assists and Peter Budaj had 24 saves as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Calgary Flames 5-0 on Saturday night.

Los Angeles (6-6-0) won its second straight at home after a three-game losing streak. The victory moved the Kings into a tie with the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks for second place in the Pacific Division, five point behind the Edmonton Oilers.

Calgary (5-7-1) was shut out for the first time this season and has lost three of its last four games, scoring only two goals in the losses. Brian Elliott made 34 saves, dropping his record to 3-6-0.

With two goals, Setoguchi completed a comeback saga that saw him score his first two NHL goals since March 1, 2014. Setoguchi return to the NHL was an arduous one, playing last season in the Swiss Elite League and then coming to training camp having to earn a roster spot as a free agent.

"The comeback is over now," Setoguchi said. "I came here with the purpose of trying to resurrect my career. I'm going to enjoy tonight."

Kings coach Darryl Sutter said there is no mystery as to why his team registered their highest offensive output of the young season.

"It's not a reward when you got to the net and score, it's how you score in this league," Sutter said. "Tonight we got contributions from three of our four lines."

For Calgary, it's more of the same issue that caused them to miss the playoffs last season, poor defensive play. The loss was due to poor execution and turnovers and their 47 goals against ranks them next to last in the league defensively.

"Brian battled all night," Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said. "There were just too many shots to take on."

Flames Michael Frolik knows his team needs to move on quickly from the poor performance with Anaheim waiting for them at Honda Center, a venue where they haven't won since 2004.

"We're going to have video tomorrow, pick up on a few mistakes, and just put them behind us, and forget about it," Frolik said. "I know it's a big one in Anaheim and I know it's been a long time, so I think it's time for us to break the record there and come up for a win."

The Kings lengthened their lead to 5-0 on Trevor Lewis' second goal of the season at 1:12 of the third period. Lewis's high deflection off a shot from the point by Drew Doughty was ruled a good goal after a short video review.

The Kings took a commanding 4-0 lead on Setoguchi's second goal of the night at 16:09 of the second period. Brown stole the puck just inside the Calgary blue line and Setoguchi batted home the rebound of Brown's wrist shot from the slot.

Los Angeles extended to a 3-0 lead on Kyle Clifford's first goal of the season at 8:11 of the second period. Nick Shore blocked a shot by Nicklas Grossman, creating a two-on-one break and his feed from the right wing found Clifford, who was alone in front of Elliott for a tip-in.

The Kings took a 2-0 lead with two goals inside the final minute of the first period.

Jeff Carter opened the scoring with his third goal of the season at 19:01. During a delayed penalty call, Dwight King took a Calgary turnover, dashed down the right side and found Carter alone in the slot for a wrist shot that beat Elliott from 28 feet.

Setoguchi doubled the Kings' lead with his first goal on the season 45 seconds later. Setoguchi converted a rebound during a goal-mouth scramble off a rush initiated by Dustin Brown. The goal was Setoguchi's first in the NHL since March 1, 2014, with the Winnipeg Jets.

NOTES: Calgary scratched D Jyrki Jokipakka, D Dennis Wideman and C Hunter Shinkaruk. ... Rookie RW Matthew Tkachuk became just the second 18-year-old in franchise history to have a multiple-goal game in Calgary's 3-2 victory in San Jose on Thursday. He joins Dan Quinn in that distinction as the latter accomplished the feat three times in the 1983-84 season. ... The Flames conclude their three-game California road trip in Anaheim on Sunday. Los Angeles did not dress D Tom Gilbert (suspension) and C Jordan Nolan. ... Coach Darryl Sutter registered his 600th career victory in Los Angeles' 3-2 victory Thursday. Sutter ranks 14th in career NHL wins and should pass Jacques Martin, Jacques Lemaire and Bryan Murray during this season.