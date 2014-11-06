Preview: Flames at Lightning

The Calgary Flames have been severely tested by a difficult schedule in the first month of the season and they are prospering from the challenge. The Flames have won six of their first eight games on the road and look to add to that when they visit the red-hot Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. Sean Monahan’s overtime goal gave Calgary a 4-3 victory at Washington on Tuesday to increase its winning streak to three while Tampa Bay tries to finish a perfect four-game homestand.

The Lightning have won five of their last six games, starting with a 2-1 overtime victory at Calgary on Oct 21, and are coming in off four days rest. The Flames held Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos (eight goals) to one shot on net last month and must contain Tyler Johnson, who was tied for the league lead in assists (13) through Wednesday. Defensemen TJ Brodie and captain Mark Giordano pace an improved Calgary offense with 13 points each.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SNF (Calgary), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (8-4-2): Calgary has produced 14 goals during its three-game winning streak and goalie Jonas Hiller is 6-0-1 over his last seven outings, surrendering only 11 tallies combined. “I think we’re rolling right now,” Monahan told reporters. “We’ve got good leadership to get us there.” Rookie Johnny Gaudreau boasts eight points in his last eight contests and Monahan has six in the last six, picking up the slack with regular forwards Matt Stajan, Joe Colborne, Mason Raymond and Mikael Backlund all out with injuries.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (8-3-1): Johnson has collected six assists in the first three games of the homestand while playing between Ondrej Palat and Nikita Kucherov as coach Jon Cooper continues to tinker with his other forward units. With left wing Alex Killorn (upper-body) doubtful for Thursday, Tampa Bay recalled forward Cedric Paquette to take his place and rookie Jonathan Drouin should get power-play time. Defenseman Anton Stralman is looking like one of the best free-agent signings, registering nine points and a plus-13 rating.

OVERTIME

1. The Flames have outscored opponents 19-8 in the third period and overtime combined.

2. Tampa Bay G Ben Bishop has won four straight starts overall, but is 1-3-0 lifetime against Calgary.

3. Calgary’s undrafted rookie F Josh Jooris has recorded three goals and two assists in his first seven NHL games.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Flames 2