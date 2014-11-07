Lightning stay on roll at home

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning continue to find more promising young scorers in their 9-3-1 start.

On Thursday night, 21-year-old Cedric Paquette scored his first two NHL goals in the Lightning’s 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames at Amalie Arena.

“He is a workhorse,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “The (first) goal he scored was typical Cedric Paquette -- won the battle down low, grinded it out, took it hard to the net. Not a lot of guys score those goals. If you want a team that wears on teams, you need guys that play like that.”

The Lightning finished a perfect 4-0 on their homestand, improving to 6-1-1 at home. Entering the night, only Los Angeles had four home wins this season.

Related Coverage Preview: Flames at Lightning

The first two goals came from Paquette, who was called up Tuesday after an injury to Alex Killorn and made the most of his seventh career NHL game.

“My line played pretty well -- we had a couple of chances and two went in,” said Paquette, a fourth-round pick in 2012 from Quebec. “It was a team win tonight. We all competed hard. We were intense in their zone and we forced turnovers.”

Leading 3-2 entering the third period, the Lightning got a cushion early in the period when a loose puck got to center Tyler Johnson for his second goal of the season with 19:20 remaining.

The Lightning finished the scoring when center Valtteri Filppula scored his third goal of the season with 2:10 left after the Flames had pulled their goalie after trailing two goals. Tampa Bay goalie Ben Bishop made 29 saves to improve to 8-1-1 this season.

“We were forcing more than we normally do -- give them credit, they’re a good skating team and take advantage of turnovers,” Flames center Mark Giordano said. “Wasn’t our best game. We didn’t like the chances we gave up. They played a good game, we didn’t play our best, so that was the result.”

Calgary had won three in a row and had picked up points in four straight games, but the Lightning, having not played since Saturday, secured the home wins they’ve picked up consistently in a promising start to the season.

“You’ve got to win at home,” Cooper said. “If you want to have a chance in the playoffs, you have to win your games at home. We got stronger as the game went on, and by the third period, we were kind of having our way a little bit.”

Paquette’s first goal was an early spark for the Lightning, but Calgary tied the score 1-1 not six minutes later as right winger Jiri Hudler scored his sixth goal of the season, firing a long shot past Bishop.

Tampa Bay got two goals in the first six minutes of the second period. Paquette struck again with a putback in front of the goal. Then center Brian Boyle scoring the Lightning’s first short-handed goal of the season, stealing the puck at center ice and scoring on a rebound off the breakaway with 15:58 left in the period.

Just 20 seconds later, Calgary got back within one goal as center Sean Monahan scored his fifth goal with 15:38 remaining in the second period.

“Too many turnovers,” Flames left winger Johnny Gaudreau said. “Hills (goalie Jonas Hiller) stood on his head on a few of those turnovers, but you can’t stop them all. We have to make sure we’re better with them.”

NOTES: Tampa Bay closed out a four-game homestand, with four days off since a win Saturday night over Washington. The Lightning play Saturday at the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Calgary stays on the road with a game Saturday at the Florida Panthers. ... The Lightning’s scratches were C Alex Killorn (upper-body injury), RW Brett Connolly (lower-body injury) and D Mark Barberio. The Flames’ scratches were D Ladislav Smid, RW Brian McGrattan and LW Michael Ferland (upper-body injury). ... The Lightning will wear their new black “BOLTS” jerseys -- their third jerseys -- in four of their next five home games, starting with Nov. 13 against San Jose. ... Second-year Flames C Sean Monahan is the first player in team history to score an overtime game-winning goal in each of his first two seasons, according to Elias Sports Bureau.