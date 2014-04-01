Preview: Flames at Maple Leafs

In just 2 1/2 weeks, the Toronto Maple Leafs have gone from a comfortable spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture to being dangerously close to missing the postseason altogether. The Maple Leafs are running out of time - and games - as they look to halt a season-long eight-game losing streak against the visiting Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Toronto continued its untimely skid Saturday, dropping a 4-2 decision to the rival Detroit Red Wings.

Goaltending and defense have been at the heart of Toronto’s struggles, with the Maple Leafs surrendering at least three goals in each game during the losing streak. They’ll hope for a reprieve against a Flames team that has long since been eliminated from the Western Conference playoff race, and fell 6-3 to the Ottawa Senators in the opener of a five-game road trip. Toronto triumphed 4-2 in the previous encounter Oct. 30 at Scotiabank Saddledome.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSW (Calgary), RSNO (Toronto)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (31-37-7): The newest member of the Calgary roster was given a couple of days to familiarize himself with his teammates and the Flames’ style of play. Left wing Bryce Van Brabant, signed out of Quinnipac University over the weekend, was scratched for the game in Ottawa but is expected to play against Toronto. “It’s to start them the right way, to try and take away as many questions as possible that go through their mind, especially when they’re playing,” coach Bob Hartley told the Calgary Sun. “We’re trying to ease them in.”

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (36-32-8): Leave it to a former head coach of the blue and white to understand what the team’s present bench boss is going through. Ron Wilson, who was fired in March 2012 after Toronto dropped 10 of 11 games, suggested that fans in the city struggle with keeping an even keel when it comes to their hockey club. “In Toronto, everything is always out of perspective,” he told ESPN. “They’re either winning games and they’re planning the parade route or you lose a couple of games and everything gets over-exaggerated.”

OVERTIME

1. The teams have split their last four meetings dating back to January 2011.

2. Maple Leafs F Phil Kessel, who was struck on the foot by a pass on Saturday, is expected to play.

3. Calgary F Mike Cammalleri has 11 goals in his past 15 games.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 3, Flames 2