Preview: Flames at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs attempt to end their four-game homestand on a high note when they host the Calgary Flames on Monday. Toronto began its stretch at Air Canada Centre with a triumph over Buffalo but dropped the next two contests, including Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Ottawa in which it squandered a one-goal lead with 1:11 remaining in the third period.

Nazem Kadri has collected 11 points over his last 10 games after notching a pair of assists versus the Senators and needs one goal to reach 100 for his career. Calgary is taking to the road for a three-game trek with hopes of changing its fortunes after losing the final two contests of its three-game homestand. The Flames have not fared well away from Scotiabank Saddledome of late, going 0-2-1 in three road games this month. Chad Johnson may get the start against Toronto despite allowing three goals on four shots before being replaced in the 7-3 loss to Edmonton on Saturday, as he posted a 39-save shutout in a 3-0 home victory over the Maple Leafs on Nov. 30.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Calgary), TSN4 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (24-22-3): Sam Bennett returned to the lineup Saturday after being a healthy scratch in Calgary's previous contest, but his offensive drought continued. The 20-year-old center, who recorded 18 goals and 18 assists as a rookie last season, has gone 11 games without a point - last hitting the scoresheet on Dec. 27 with a tally at Colorado. Sean Monahan is having no such trouble, however, as he is riding a five-game goal-scoring streak - during which he has added a pair of assists - to take the team lead in tallies (15).

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (21-14-9): James van Riemsdyk pulled even with rookie Auston Matthews for the team scoring lead (38 points) with an assist on Saturday that extended his point streak to 10 games. The 27-year-old van Riemsdyk has collected three goals and 11 assists during the run. Tyler Bozak also has been on a tear, registering five tallies and as many assists over his last eight contests, putting him within three points of 300 for his career.

OVERTIME

1. Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau will appear in his 200th NHL game on Monday.

2. Toronto D Matt Hunwick has matched his point total from last season (10) and needs two more for 100 in his career.

3. Johnson has started seven of Calgary's last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 5, Flames 3