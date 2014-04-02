Maple Leafs 3, Flames 2: Dave Bolland and David Clarkson had third-period goals as host Toronto ended an eight-game losing skid.

Jay McClement added a first-period goal for the Maple Leafs, who earned their first points since March 13 to move to within a point of eighth-place Columbus in the race for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Jonathan Bernier turned aside 22 shots to preserve the victory.

Matt Stajan and Kris Russell countered for the Flames, who have lost back-to-back games. Karri Ramo made 20 saves in defeat.

Toronto broke open a tie game with two goals 3:31 apart in the third. Bolland put the Maple Leafs ahead for good at 2:16 with a shot that caromed off Calgary defenseman T.J. Brodie and eluded Ramo, while Clarkson made it 3-1 with a breakaway goal at 5:47 - his first tally since Feb. 4.

Following a scoreless first period, McClement ended the stalemate less than a minute into the second period by redirecting Cody Franson’s cross-crease feed past Ramo’s right pad. Stajan drew the Flames even at 16:55, gathering a T.J. Brodie pass before breaking in alone and sliding the puck between Bernier’s pads.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Russell made things interesting at 7:24 of the third - drawing the Flames to within one on a shot that beat Bernier from the right faceoff circle - but the Flames couldn’t convert the equalizer. ... Stajan has three goals and five assists over his last six games. ... Bernier preserved the win with a sensational point-blank save on Curtis Glencross, who had a goal called back in the first period due to a high stick.