FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maple Leafs 3, Flames 2
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 2, 2014 / 2:12 AM / 3 years ago

Maple Leafs 3, Flames 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Maple Leafs 3, Flames 2: Dave Bolland and David Clarkson had third-period goals as host Toronto ended an eight-game losing skid.

Jay McClement added a first-period goal for the Maple Leafs, who earned their first points since March 13 to move to within a point of eighth-place Columbus in the race for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Jonathan Bernier turned aside 22 shots to preserve the victory.

Matt Stajan and Kris Russell countered for the Flames, who have lost back-to-back games. Karri Ramo made 20 saves in defeat.

Toronto broke open a tie game with two goals 3:31 apart in the third. Bolland put the Maple Leafs ahead for good at 2:16 with a shot that caromed off Calgary defenseman T.J. Brodie and eluded Ramo, while Clarkson made it 3-1 with a breakaway goal at 5:47 - his first tally since Feb. 4.

Following a scoreless first period, McClement ended the stalemate less than a minute into the second period by redirecting Cody Franson’s cross-crease feed past Ramo’s right pad. Stajan drew the Flames even at 16:55, gathering a T.J. Brodie pass before breaking in alone and sliding the puck between Bernier’s pads.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Russell made things interesting at 7:24 of the third - drawing the Flames to within one on a shot that beat Bernier from the right faceoff circle - but the Flames couldn’t convert the equalizer. ... Stajan has three goals and five assists over his last six games. ... Bernier preserved the win with a sensational point-blank save on Curtis Glencross, who had a goal called back in the first period due to a high stick.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.