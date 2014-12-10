Bernier leads Maple Leafs to win over Flames

TORONTO -- Toronto Maple Leafs coach Randy Carlyle keeps sending out Jonathan Bernier and the goaltender keeps getting the job done.

Bernier made 32 saves on Tuesday and the Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 in making his ninth straight start, a career high.

The Maple Leafs are 6-2-1 in those games.

“Obviously every game you want to get better,” Bernier said. “I‘m just building my confidence right now. You feel sharp by playing a lot of games like that.”

It was the second win in a row for the Maple Leafs (15-9-3), who completed a five-game home stand with a 4-1-0 record. It is the first time this season that the Flames (17-10-2) have lost twice in a row.

Related Coverage Preview: Flames at Maple Leafs

The game was closer than the score shows and Bernier made some key late saves before right winger Phil Kessel, his 14th, and center Mike Santorelli, his fifth, scored empty-net goals in the final minute.

“Bernier came up with big saves at the right time,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “We knew what to expect because he’s been real hot in the past (few) games. I thought we played a decent first period, a great third period but against a team that playing real well, you need a full 60-minute effort.”

The Flames had only four shots on goal in the second period.

“The second period was probably one of the best periods we have played this year, from a perspective of the style of hockey that’s going to be required for 60 minutes,” Carlyle said. “Those are the things you try to capture and then present and give your team an opportunity to watch and say, ‘This is the way we’re going to have to do it on more of a regular basis.'”

The Maple Leafs had a first-period goal from center Peter Holland and a second-period goal by left winger James van Riemsdyk.

The Maple Leafs are 12-0-0 when scoring first this season.

Flames center Markus Granlund scored his fourth goal of the season on a power play on a forehand from the slot at 3:48 of the third period. He was set up on a pass from the right-wing boards by defenseman Mark Giordano. The Maple Leafs were serving a penalty for too many men on the ice. Bernier held off the Flames for the rest of the game.

“When things aren’t going our way he keeps us in the game,” van Riemsdyk said. “You can play aggressively and play the way we want to play versus playing passively because you know he’s going to make the first save.”

“We could have won the last one, we could have won this one,” Flames center Matt Stajan said. “We’re in every game. They have great speed and great transition and that’s how they scored their even-strength goal (in the first period) and that was the difference. We each had a power-play goal. The chances were there but Bernier played a hell of a game.”

Goaltender Jonas Hiller made his first start for the Flames since Nov. 25, a span of five games and stopped 25 shots.

Holland scored his seventh goal of the season at 10:26 of the first period, ramming the puck home from in front of the goal. Left winger Joffrey Lupul did most of the work lugging the puck up ice from along the right wing from deep in the Toronto end and shaking off a check before putting the puck in front to David Clarkson and Holland. Lupul took possession of the puck after Bernier made a stop on Calgary left winger Johnny Gaudreau.

Van Riemsdyk scored his 11th goal of the season at 2:51 of the second period on a power play, tipping in a shot from the right faceoff circle by center Nazem Kadri. Flames right winger David Jones was serving a high-sticking penalty.

NOTES: LW Mason Raymond (shoulder) returned to the Flames lineup for the first time since Oct. 25. LW Sven Baertschi was returned to AHL Adirondack to make room for him. Raymond played for the Maple Leafs last season. ... Maple Leafs C Leo Komarov (concussion) was out for the fourth straight game since being injured Nov. 29. ...Flames C Joe Colborne (wrist) traveled with the team to Toronto and is close to returning to the lineup. He has not played since Oct. 28. ... The Maple Leafs, who finished a five-game home stand Tuesday, will visit the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday and the teams will meet again in Toronto on Saturday. ...The Flames will play the second game of their four-game trip against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.