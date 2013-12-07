Preview: Flames at Oilers

The second installment of this season’s Battle of Alberta takes place Saturday, when the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames. The series has become a far cry from its heyday in the 1980s, as Edmonton (22 points) and Calgary (24) sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The Oilers drew first blood on Nov. 16, scoring four goals in the third period en route to a 4-2 victory in Calgary.

Edmonton, which has won six of its last nine overall contests, is 1-1-0 on its five-game homestand after posting an 8-2 romp over Colorado on Thursday. The Flames were not as fortunate when they hosted the Avalanche the following night, dropping a 3-2 decision that halted their modest two-game winning streak. Calgary has allowed a total of five goals over its last three contests after suffering a 5-2 loss at Anaheim on Nov. 29.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE FLAMES (10-14-4): Karri Ramo is making the most of his latest opportunity. The 27-year-old Finn has made three straight starts since last getting the call on Nov. 8 and has allowed a total of five goals while posting a 2-1-0 record. Despite making a puckhandling mistake that led to a goal Friday, Ramo has earned the support of his teammates. “He has been amazing for us the last few games,” defenseman Ladislav Smid said. “Colorado had so many other chances and he was really, really good for us.”

ABOUT THE OILERS (10-18-2): Taylor Hall had a whale of a game Thursday, recording his fourth career hat trick and adding an assist. The former first overall draft pick was more pleased with the team’s performance than his own. “It’s always a fun night when you get a hat trick, but for us, to win in the fashion that we did, gives us some confidence,” he said. David Perron was one of four Oilers with a goal and an assist against Colorado as he raised his totals to four tallies and two assists during his four-game point streak.

OVERTIME

1. Perron has scored eight of his 12 goals on the season over his last nine contests.

2. Smid makes his return to Edmonton after being traded to Calgary last month.

3. The Oilers recalled D Anton Belov from Oklahoma City of the American Hockey League. The 27-year-old Russian has notched four assists in 27 games with Edmonton this season, his first in the NHL.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Oilers 2