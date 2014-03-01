Preview: Flames at Oilers

The Calgary Flames attempt to even the season series at two wins apiece when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday for the fourth installment of the Battle of Alberta. The road team has won each of the first three contests, with Calgary posting a 2-1 overtime victory at Edmonton on Dec. 7. The Oilers recorded a 4-2 win at Calgary on Nov. 16 and blanked the Flames 2-0 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Dec. 27.

Calgary enters the provincial showdown having lost three of its last four games - scoring a total of one goal in the setbacks. Edmonton dropped three of its five contests in February, also recording just one tally in the defeats. Both clubs were shut out at home on Thursday in their first game following the Olympic break, with the Flames falling to Los Angeles 2-0 and the Oilers suffering a 3-0 loss to Minnesota.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE FLAMES (22-30-7): Chris Butler is expected to miss Saturday’s game after exiting Thursday’s setback with an upper-body injury. The defenseman will, however, travel with the team to Edmonton and Minnesota on Monday. “It’s not as bad as we thought,” coach Bob Hartley said regarding Butler’s injury. Rookie Sean Monahan, who leads the team with 16 goals, has tallied just once in his last five contests.

ABOUT THE OILERS (20-34-7): Edmonton could be without Nail Yakupov as the right wing exited Thursday’s loss after being hit in the foot with a shot by teammate Justin Schultz. The 20-year-old Russian underwent X-rays, which showed no broken bones. “I think it will be better, for sure,” Yakupov told the team’s website. “I‘m just waiting to be in a game again.” The Oilers have scored three goals or fewer in each of their last six contests (3-2-1).

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton completes its five-game homestand next week against Ottawa, the New York Islanders and Los Angeles.

2. Reto Berra will start in goal for the Flames while Ilya Bryzgalov gets the call for the Oilers.

3. Calgary D Derek Smith could make his first appearance since Jan. 7 in place of the injured Butler.

PREDICTION: Oilers 2, Flames 1