Preview: Flames at Oilers

With the postseason no longer a possibility for either team, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers have provincial pride on the line when they face off in this season’s final installment of the Battle of Alberta at Rexall Place on Saturday. The Pacific Division rivals split the first four meetings of the campaign, with the road team capturing each contest. Both of Edmonton’s victories were by two goals, while Calgary posted a pair of 2-1 overtime triumphs.

The Flames are coming off a wild 6-5 home loss to Nashville on Friday during which Mike Cammalleri scored two goals and set up another. The Oilers failed in their attempt at a season high-tying third straight win Thursday as they dropped a 3-1 decision to visiting Buffalo. With the loss, Edmonton is 1-1-0 on its six-game homestand.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE FLAMES (28-35-7): Cammalleri’s two-goal performance Friday was his fourth of the season and second in four games. The veteran is riding a six-game point streak during which he has collected seven goals and three assists. Rookie goaltender Joni Ortio had a night to forget as he allowed four goals on 13 shots before being pulled and then was assigned to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League after the contest.

ABOUT THE OILERS (25-37-9): Left wing Ryan Smyth needs one power-play goal to become the franchise leader. The veteran currently is tied with Glenn Anderson at 126 man-advantage tallies. Jordan Eberle, who is second on the team in scoring with 53 points, may return from a one-game absence after tweaking his knee against Nashville on Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. Oilers C Sam Gagner’s next goal will be the 100th of his NHL career.

2. With Ortio sent to the minors, G Karri Ramo is likely ready to return from a knee injury.

3. The Flames have won three straight visits to Edmonton and seven of the last nine.

PREDICTION: Oilers 3, Flames 1