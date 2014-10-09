Preview: Flames at Oilers

One day before a reunion ceremony to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship, the Edmonton Oilers open their 2013-14 season by hosting the Calgary Flames in the first installment of the Battle of Alberta on Thursday. Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier and the rest of Edmonton’s 1983-84 team are in town to take part in Friday’s festivities, and current coach Dallas Eakins hopes that squad’s presence will help motivate his players to strive for at least the franchise’s first playoff appearance in nine years. The Oilers have failed to reach the postseason since losing to Carolina in the 2006 Stanley Cup final.

Edmonton made some modest additions over the summer, bringing in defenseman Nikita Nikitin and forwards Teddy Purcell and Benoit Pouliot, while parting ways with 2007 sixth-overall draft pick Sam Gagner after seven seasons. Calgary began its campaign Wednesday with a 4-2 home loss to Pacific Division-rival Vancouver. Paul Byron and Jiri Hudler scored while Jonas Hiller made 29 saves in his debut with the Flames following seven seasons with Anaheim.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, RSN360

ABOUT THE FLAMES (0-1-0): Karri Ramo is expected to start in goal Thursday as coach Bob Hartley intends to begin the season with a platoon. Sean Monahan overcame an illness and registered an assist in 17:43 of ice time against the Canucks. Hudler got off to a good start Wednesday, netting a goal after leading the team in scoring last season with 54 points - including a team-best 37 assists.

ABOUT THE OILERS (2013-14: 29-44-9, 7TH IN PACIFIC): Netminder Ben Scrivens will get the start against Calgary while Viktor Fasth is expected to be in net Saturday in Vancouver. “They fully understand that they are equals,” said Eakins, who also plans to platoon his goaltenders. “Just because one of them starts the home opener doesn’t mean it has any more significance than the next game.” Purcell scored a career-high 24 goals with Tampa Bay in 2011-12 but has tallied only 23 times over the last two seasons.

OVERTIME

1. The Flames won three of their five meetings with the Oilers last season.

2. Pouliot’s status is questionable as he deals with a hip flexor.

3. Thursday’s contest is the opener of a six-game road trip for Calgary.

PREDICTION: Oilers 3, Flames 2