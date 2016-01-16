Preview: Flames at Oilers

Although Calgary posted a franchise-best 11-game home winning streak earlier this season, the Flames have enjoyed a few good times when making the short trek to visit their provincial rival as well. Calgary vies for its eighth straight victory at Rexall Place on Saturday when it meets the Edmonton Oilers in the latest chapter of the Battle of Alberta.

Sam Bennett ended an 18-game goal drought in emphatic fashion, tallying in Monday’s 5-4 setback to San Jose before erupting for four goals two nights later in a 6-0 rout of red-hot Florida. “It’s a great feeling. It’s big for my confidence,” the 19-year-old Bennett said. “I knew I felt confident playing in this league and now I think I took another step in the right direction.” Cellar-dwelling Edmonton once again has found the wrong direction as it dropped its fourth straight decision and 11th in the last 14 games (3-8-3) on Thursday with a 2-1 shootout loss to San Jose. Taylor Hall has been held off the scoresheet in five straight contests, but collected two goals and five assists as Edmonton won one of the three meetings with Calgary this season.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (20-20-2): Michael Frolik, who recorded a hat trick in Calgary’s 5-4 win over Edmonton on Oct. 31, is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday following a 12-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He likely will take the place of fellow forward Jiri Hudler, who experienced difficulty skating on Friday. “He was telling us he was good, but this morning getting on the ice, it was clear that it was not good,” coach Bob Hartley told the team website. “He wanted to go for a skate, and obviously after a while he told the trainers, ‘I just can’t go.'”

ABOUT THE OILERS (17-23-5): Nail Yakupov didn’t look the worse for wear on Thursday as he scored in his first game since missing seven weeks with a sprained ankle. “I thought he had a lot of energy,” coach Todd McLellan told the team’s website. “... I was impressed with him being able to play at the pace he did after being out as long as he was. Good for him.” Cam Talbot has also been impressive, although the results haven’t followed suit with just three wins in his last 10 despite a 1.90 goals-against average.

1. Calgary LW Johnny Gaudreau, who has two goals and two assists on his three-game point streak, tallied twice in a 5-3 win over Edmonton on Dec. 27.

2. Oilers C Leon Draisaitl, who has one goal and three assists versus the Flames this season, has tallied just once in his last 16 games.

3. Flames D T.J. Brodie will play in his 300th career contest on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Oilers 3