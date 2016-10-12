Preview: Flames at Oilers

The Calgary Flames already have celebrated a victory of sorts, signing star forward Johnny Gaudreau to a six-year contract extension on the eve of the 2016-17 season opener. With their leading scorer locked up to a deal worth a reported $40.5 million, the Flames will kick off the season with a visit to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Calgary enters this season's first edition of the Battle of Alberta trying to make amends for a disappointing 2015-16 campaign in which it managed only 77 points following a surprising run to the playoffs the previous season. The drop-off cost coach Bob Hartley his job and led to the hiring of Glen Gulutzan, who spent the past three seasons as an assistant in Vancouver after guiding the Dallas Stars from 2011-13. Edmonton has failed to make the playoffs for 10 seasons running, matching the Florida Panthers for the longest drought in league history. The Oilers had the No. 1 overall draft pick four times in a span of six seasons (2010-2015) and the hope is the latest top selection -- Connor McDavid in 2015 -- will finally reverse the franchise's sagging fortunes.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVAS2

ABOUT THE FLAMES (2015-16: 35-40-7, 5th in Pacific): Gaudreau finished tied for sixth in the league in scoring with 30 goals and 78 points while linemate Sean Monahan supplied 27 goals and 63 points, but Mikael Backlund was the only other forward to reach 20 tallies. Still, the biggest issue for Calgary is at the other end of the ice. The team ranked used a revolving door with four players in net last season and ranked last in the league in both goals-against average (3.13) and save percentage (8.98). General manager Brad Treliving made two moves to fortify that position by acquiring former St. Louis goaltender Brian Elliott -- last season's league leader with a .930 save percentage -- and signing free agent Chad Johnson to be his backup.

ABOUT THE OILERS (2015-16: 31-43-8, 7th in Pacific): McDavid arrived in Edmonton as the next "can't miss" player and only a fractured collarbone that cost him 37 games marred his rookie campaign. McDavid, named the youngest team captain in league history a week ago, collected 16 goals and 32 assists in 45 games, finishing third in the league with an average of 1.07 points per contest. Former No. 1 overall pick and last season's leading scorer Taylor Hall was sent to New Jersey for defenseman Adam Larsson while underachieving Nail Yakupov, the top selection in 2012, was dealt to to the Blues. The Oilers added a physical presence with the signing of free-agent forward Milan Lucic while drafting Jesse Puljujarvi with the No. 4 pick.

OVERTIME

1. Oilers G Cam Talbot finished in the bottom third of the league last season in GAA (2.55) and save percentage (.917).

2. The Flames on Tuesday signed F Kris Versteeg, who played four games with the Oilers in the preseason on a professional tryout agreement.

3. Edmonton signed D Kris Russell, who played two-plus seasons in Calgary before he was traded to Dallas last February.

PREDICTION: Oilers 4, Flames 3