Preview: Flames at Oilers

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers opened the season by putting on an offensive showcase against provincial rival Calgary, pumping in 12 goals while sweeping a home-and-home series against the Flames. Calgary gets a chance to avenge those losses when they visit Edmonton on Saturday in the latest chapter of the Battle of Alberta.

McDavid celebrated his 20th birthday on Friday, one day after becoming the first player in the NHL to reach 50 points this season by setting up the tying and winning goals in a 3-2 overtime triumph over New Jersey. "It's basically playoff time for us now," Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl, who notched the overtime goal versus the Devils, told reporters. "We need every single point. You know every team is battling for a playoff spot right now, and we're in the hunt." The Flames trail the third-place Oilers by three points in the Pacific Division, squandering a chance to pull closer by dropping a 2-1 decision to visiting New Jersey on Friday. Calgary has enjoyed its share of success in Edmonton, winning eight of its last 10 visits.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE FLAMES (23-20-2): Troy Brouwer returned to the lineup Friday after missing three games with a broken finger, but Micheal Ferland sat out the contest after suffering a lower-body injury in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over San Jose. Perhaps the lone positive to come out of Friday's loss was Sean Monahan ending an 11-game goal-scoring drought, but another first-round pick remains in a deep offensive funk. Sam Bennett has gone eight straight games without a goal and 17 contests without an assist.

ABOUT THE OILERS (22-15-7): McDavid recorded three points in each of the early-season matchups against the Flames and has lit up Calgary for five goals and four assists in five career meetings. McDavid's impact can be seen in the play of linemates Draisaitl and Patrick Maroon, who have amassed 21 and 19 points, respectively, since Dec. 1. Maroon has pumped in nine goals in his last 11 games to boost his career-best total to 17, while Draisaitl had netted half of his 16 tallies on the power play.

OVERTIME

1. Oilers G Cam Talbot is 5-2-0 with a 2.84 goals-against average versus Calgary.

2. Flames C Matt Stajan will play his 900th NHL game Saturday.

3. The Oilers are 1-for-13 on the power play this month.

PREDICTION: Oilers 4, Flames 2