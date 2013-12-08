Flames 2, Oilers 1 (OT): Jiri Hudler scored at 3:14 of overtime as visiting Calgary evened this season’s installment of the Battle of Alberta at one win apiece.

Lee Stempniak tallied in regulation for the Flames, who dropped a 4-2 decision to Edmonton at home on Nov. 16. Reto Berra turned aside 30 shots as Calgary won for the third time in four contests.

Taylor Hall scored in the final seconds of the third period for the Oilers, who are 1-1-1 on their five-game homestand. Devan Dubnyk finished with 25 saves but was unable to deny Hudler, who beat him from alone on the right side after receiving a pass from the top of the left faceoff circle by defenseman Kris Russell.

As Matt Stajan and Oilers captain Brad Ference battled for the puck along the boards near the blue line, Stempniak walked in and grabbed it. The veteran skated into the right circle before unleashing a shot that beat Dubnyk to the short side for his sixth goal of the season.

With Berra 10.1 seconds away from his first NHL shutout, Perron picked up a loose puck near the left post and - while standing below the end line - fired it behind the goaltender’s back and across the crease to Hall, who buried it from below the left circle to forge a tie.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Edmonton D Jeff Petry left the game early in the second period and did not return. He appeared to suffer an upper-body injury when his head bounced off the glass following a heavy but clean check by Calgary RW David Jones. ... Calgary has allowed a total of six goals over its last four contests. ... Perron extended his point streak to five games with his assist on Hall’s goal.