Flames 5, Oilers 0

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Edmonton Oilers were hoping the last Battle of Alberta at Rexall Place would end with a bang.

And it did. But unfortunately for the Oilers, the game was more of a dud from their viewpoint.

They didn’t just let their provincial rivals from Calgary spoil the party, they let them totally trash the place in the process. The Flames, who were supposed to be slumping and exhausted, looked neither in destroying the Oilers 5-0.

Flames sophomore Johnny Gaudreau scored two goals in the third period to bury the Oilers for good.

Related Coverage Preview: Flames at Oilers

Goaltender Joni Ortio posted the shutout for Calgary.

The Flames came in tired, playing their third road game in four nights (and fourth in the last six days) and were up against an Oilers team that was coming off of four days of rest.

But it didn’t seem to matter much. After surviving an early storm in which the Oilers jumped out to a 9-2 shot advantage, the Flames won the first period on a shorthanded goal from Mikael Backlund at 3:51.

The Flames had another goal wiped out by a coach’s challenge

They won the second, too, with Joel Colborne scoring on a goalmouth deflection at 15:13, and took a 2-0 lead into the third period.

Gaudreau made it 3-0 at 3:11 of the third period and with the fans in Edmonton beginning to grumble, scored his 30th of the season at 7:21.

Backlund capped a three-point night by piling on with just over seven minutes to go.

NOTES: Oilers C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was back in the lineup for Edmonton after missing three games with a concussion, and D Adam Pardy returned after missing nine games with a hand injury. ... Flames D Mark Giordano has 53 points this season. All six Oilers defensemen who dressed Saturday night had a total of 54. Giordano is only the second Flames defenseman in 20 years to score 20 goals in a season. ... The Flames sent D Brett Kulak to their American Hockey League affiliate in Stockton. ... Oilers C Connor McDavid was named NHL rookie of the month for the third time in six months. He was injured the other three months. ... The Flames’ short-handed goal in the first period was just their second on the road this season. They lead the league with seven at home. ... Edmonton plays its final game at Rexall Place on Wednesday against Vancouver.