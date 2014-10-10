Raymond’s hat trick carries Flames past Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Calgary Flames spoiled a pretty good party Thursday night.

With the Edmonton Oilers celebrating their storied past -- the 30th anniversary of their first Stanley Cup -- the Flames threw an ice-cold bucket of the present right in their faces.

Led by a hat trick from left winger Mason Raymond, the Flames, playing their second game in two nights, rolled into Rexall Place and hung a 5-2 victory on the new-look Oilers.

“Of course, it is nice to contribute and be a part of the win,” Raymond said, “but those two points were huge for us. It got us in the win column and trending in the right direction.”

And sent Edmonton in the wrong one. This is a game the Oilers wanted to win badly for their fans and the cast of former champions such as Mark Messier and Wayne Gretzky in the building

”You want to win every game,“ Oilers left winger David Perron said. ”Everyone will agree that we played a good game, but we have to find a way.

“We did that a lot of times last year, too, where we had a good game but didn’t get the two points. We have to find a way to get points out of games like this.”

As Calgary did.

The Flames were outshot 40-26, and were under siege for long stretches, but when push came to shove in the third period, Calgary got it done and Edmonton didn‘t.

After a rousing ceremony on an opening night when the Oilers paid tribute to their 1984 Stanley Cup championship team, Edmonton started the game with a shocking face plant. Calgary scored on its second shot of the game, Raymond at 3:16, and their third shot of the game, center Jiri Hudler at 4:16, to send a sell-out crowd into stunned silence.

Oilers left winger Ted Purcell finally settled things down when he closed the gap to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 12:59. That seemed to turn the tide, as Edmonton controlled the remainder of the period, outshooting Calgary 14-7 overall.

Edmonton put Calgary on the ropes and pounded away in the second period as well (shots were 25-11 for the Oilers at the second intermission), but the only damage the home team could inflict was a five-on-three power-play goal from left winger Taylor Hall at 11:25.

“They took over the game for the second half of the first and were all over us in the second period,” Flames center Mikael Backlund said. “But we regrouped as a team, and I thought we took over the third. We had to play more simple and win more battles. (Goalie Karri) Ramo stood on his head and saved the game for us.”

Calgary (1-1-0) took control in the third, with Raymond making it 3-2 Flames five minutes into the period and then completing the hat trick with four minutes left in the game.

Flames defenseman TJ Brodie added a late goal to make it 5-2.

“We bounced back with a good 20 minutes in the third, and it started us on the right foot for this road trip,” Raymond said. “We let them back into it after a good start, but we battled back hard and that showed some character.”

The Oilers (0-1-0) did their best to rationalize the defeat.

“We did a lot of positive things out there, generated a lot of chances,” said Oilers goalie Ben Scrivens, who finished with 21 saves. “But I have to make a couple more saves for the guys, and we have to find a way to capitalize a little more. But it’s Game 1, and I thought we played really well. We can’t get too down about it.”

Edmonton coach Dallas Eakins knows he is dealing with a fragile dressing room, so he can’t let a dark cloud get anywhere near his team.

“I‘m worried about our team’s mindset,” Eakins said. “I thought we played a good game, they feel they played a good game. They understand that we made mistakes that cost us the game and we have to rectify those, but I didn’t want them in there with their heads down feeling terrible about tonight. There was a ton of good.”

NOTES: The Oilers go on the road for the next three games, starting with a Saturday game against the Canucks at Vancouver. ... With all the roster moves over the past four seasons, fifth-year LW Taylor Hall and RW Jordan Eberle are now the longest-serving members of the Oilers. ... C Leon Draisaitl wore No. 29 for his Oilers debut. ... Oilers D Nikita Nikitin was expected to miss two weeks with an ankle injury, but he taped it up and played Thursday. ... Flames rookie LW Sam Bennett has a shoulder injury that will require surgery. He is out four to six months. ... Flames C Sean Monahan was wrestling the flu but declared himself well enough to play. ... The Flames, who opened with a home loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, now play six in a row on the road. Next up is a Saturday game against the Blues at St. Louis. ... Flames coach Bob Hartley is in the final year of his contract.