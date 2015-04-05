Flames blank Oilers to maintain playoff position

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Calgary Flames solidified their playoff spot on Saturday night in the back yard of their provincial rivals, beating the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 at Rexall Place.

“With the way that everyone else is playing around us and how tight it is, this was pretty much a must-win for us,” Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman said. “We definitely couldn’t afford to drop this one. We saw Winnipeg had won earlier and Los Angeles won, so we knew we had to win this game.”

The Flames, who arrived in Edmonton clinging to a playoff spot by one point with the hard-charging Jets and Kings on their tail, were facing an Oilers team that desperately wanted to spoil their season.

“We wanted this one bad; we talked about it before the game,” Oilers defenseman Justin Schultz said. “This was a huge game for them and it would have been nice to steal a couple of points and kick them a little bit, but that’s the way it goes.”

It didn’t happen. The Flames coolly and calmly took care of business in enemy territory, leading 1-0 after 20 minutes, 2-0 after 40 and 4-0 at the final buzzer.

”We could have been a bit better in the first,“ Calgary defenseman Kris Russell said. ”They came hard at us and had some good chances. (Jonas) Hiller had to come in and make some big stops for us. I thought as the game went on, we played a lot better.

“We played the way we needed to play and obviously it is a huge two points.”

The Oilers, who have been having enough problems this season with a healthy lineup, were gutted by injuries in the final game of the season against their rival.

Edmonton was down defensemen Mark Fayne, Nikita Nikitin and Andrew Ference and center Boyd Gordon. Then center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was scatched an hour before the game with a lower-body injury.

But the Oilers put up a pretty good fight, keeping it close for 40 minutes before the Flames pulled away for the win.

“It’s a tough road right now with the injuries and such,” Oilers winger Matt Hendricks said. “I give a lot of credit to the guys they’ve called up. They’re playing hard and doing everything they can to help us get victories.”

The Flames got a major scare before the game was a minute old as starting goalie Karri Ramo had to leave the game without having faced a shot. He was favoring his left leg when he headed to the dressing room to stay.

That meant Hiller had to come in cold, but he made it to the first intermission without giving up a goal on 11 shots.

“You have a little different mindset if you are not starting,” Hiller said. “The good thing is that it was early so I was still warm from the warm-up. You go from being a spectator to suddenly being the goalie out there. But it worked out well.”

The Flames took a 1-0 lead after one period when center Joe Colborne scored on Calgary’s second shot of the night.

The Oilers controlled most of the first period and were up 11-8 in shots after 20 minutes.

The Flames showed urgency in the second period, slowly taking the game over, and gave themselves an insurance goal from center Markus Granlund at 17:56.

They put it away for good in the third period when a power play goal from Wideman at 2:16 made it 3-0. Granlund boosted the lead to 4-0 late in the period.

The win gave Calgary all five games of the season series.

“Calgary did a good job from their goalie on out,” Hendricks said. “They took a lot of second and third opportunities away from us, we weren’t able to convert and they seemed to take our momentum away from us really quick. It was a tough loss.”

The Oilers have won just seven of their last 32 games against the Flames.

NOTES: Edmonton C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was a last-minute scratch. He’s out with a lower-body injury. ... With D Andrew Ference, D Mark Fayne and D Nikita Nikitin also out of the lineup with injuries, only one of Edmonton’s six defensemen was in the lineup on opening night. ... Oilers D Frank Musil played his first NHL game. ... Calgary won the first four meetings of the season against Edmonton and is 9-2 in its last 11 visits to Rexall Place. ... The Flames have highly touted draft pick Sam Bennett up from juniors and considered giving him his first NHL game against Edmonton, but he was a healthy scratch. ... Calgary is second only to the Anaheim Ducks in wins against the Western Conference with 29.