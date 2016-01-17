Oilers pull out of skid with OT win

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The third time was the charm for the Edmonton Oilers.

Teddy Purcell scored the winner in the shootout as the Oilers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night for their first win after going to extra time in their last three games.

Mark Fayne scored in regulation for the Oilers (18-23-5), who had lost their previous seven games at home to Calgary.

“The last three games we’ve gone to overtime and the last two one-goal games before that we had some unlucky bounces,” Fayne said. “I think the biggest thing in a tight game is that you have to hold your ground and play a tight team game and we did that.”

Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins credited goalie Cam Talbot for keeping them in the game with a chance after a sloppy first period.

”It wasn’t a good first period for us, but Tabs really held us in it and he had some huge saves for us,“ Nugent-Hopkins said. ”We did a good job of bouncing back in the second and from the second on, I thought we really took it to them.

“Then we got a big goal from Fayner. Other than that, we had lots of chances, lots of second and third chances, but (Jonas) Hiller played solid, so it was good to get that one by him.”

Sam Bennett had the goal for the Flames (20-20-3), who have lost three of their last four games.

“We had a great first period and were all over them, but then in the second we had a few turnovers and a refusal to shoot the puck and trying to be too pretty,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “We didn’t spend enough time in their zone. They got the momentum. We didn’t give them much, but they still spent too much time in our zone.”

Calgary captain Mark Giordano felt bad for Hiller, who didn’t get the win despite making 36 saves.

“He kept us in the game all night long and made huge saves,” Giordano said. “It sucks that we couldn’t get the win for him because he deserved it, for sure.”

The Flames were robbed three minutes into the game when Oilers goalie Cam Talbot made a spectacular glove save on Calgary defenseman TJ Brodie.

Calgary started the scoring with nine minutes remaining in the first period as Bennett, who scored four goals in his last game against Florida after getting just one in his previous 18 games, beat Talbot on a backhander.

Edmonton looked a bit better in the second period and had 22 shots against Hiller to 19 for the Flames heading into the third period with the score remaining 1-0.

The Oilers managed to tie the score 10:37 into the third period as Fayne wristed a point shot off a faceoff into the net for his first goal of the season.

Nothing could be resolved in the second half of the third period and the game went to overtime.

NOTES: It was the fourth of five games between the rivals. Calgary won two of the first three. ... The Oilers played in seven straight one-goal games coming into Saturday’s matchup against the Flames. ... Calgary D TJ Brodie played in his 300th NHL game. ... Flames RW Michael Frolik made his return to the lineup after missing the past 12 games with an upper-body injury. The timing was good for the team as C Jiri Hudler reinjured a groin against Florida. Also out for the Flames was LW Lance Bouma (lower body). ... Injured for the Oilers were C Connor McDavid (collarbone), D Oscar Klefbom (lower body) and D Andrew Ference (undisclosed). ... Oilers C Matt Hendricks served the final game of his three-game suspension for a hit on Panthers D Aaron Ekblad. ... RW Zack Kassian made his home debut for Edmonton. Kassian was acquired for G Ben Scrivens and played four games in the AHL before making his first start for Edmonton against San Jose on Thursday.