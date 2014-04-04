Preview: Flames at Panthers

The Calgary Flames attempt to complete a perfect run through the Sunshine State when they visit the Florida Panthers on Friday. Calgary began its five-game road trip with a pair of losses before posting a 4-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Thursday. Mike Cammalleri and Kevin Westgarth scored 15 seconds apart midway through the first period and Curtis Glencross tallied twice late in the third.

Florida looks to put an end to its four-game losing streak. The Panthers are coming off their seventh defeat in eight contests, a 4-2 setback against the New York Islanders on Tuesday in their final road game of the season. The Flames recorded a 4-3 shootout win at home on Nov. 22, squandering a two-goal third-period lead before rookie Sean Monahan scored the decisive goal in the sixth round of the bonus format.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RSN (Calgary)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (32-38-7): Glencross recorded his second multi-goal performance of the season Thursday, both of which have come in his last seven games. The 31-year-old registered his third career hat trick in an 8-1 triumph at Edmonton on March 22. Calgary has scored more than three goals only twice since the route of the Oilers, winning both contests.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (27-42-8): Florida has the opportunity to wreck the playoff hopes of several teams during its season-ending five-game homestand. After hosting Calgary, the Panthers take on Dallas, Philadelphia, Toronto and Columbus - clubs either very close to a postseason berth or desperately clinging to one. Roberto Luongo returned to practice Thursday and could play against the Flames after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Florida LW Jonathan Huberdeau practiced with the team Thursday but is not expected to face Calgary. The 20-year-old has not played since March 16 due to a concussion.

2. Flames D Christopher Breen registered his first NHL point with an assist on Westgarth’s goal Thursday.

3. Panthers RW Brad Boyes, who leads the club with 20 goals, is day-to-day with a back injury.

PREDICTION: Panthers 3, Flames 2