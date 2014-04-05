(Updated: ADDS Luongo’s 800th career game 3RD graph)

Flames 2, Panthers 1: Mike Cammalleri recorded his 500th career point by scoring the go-ahead goal in the second period as visiting Calgary won its second straight contest.

Kenny Agostino netted his first career NHL tally for the Flames, who improved to 2-2-0 on their five-game road trip. Joey MacDonald made 34 saves in his first start since March 14 .

Vincent Trocheck scored a power-play goal as the reeling Panthers dropped their fifth in a row and eighth in nine outings. Roberto Luongo celebrated his 35th birthday by making 15 saves in his 800th career game.

Cammalleri’s initial shot from the slot sailed wide but Jiri Hudler settled the puck and circled the net. Hudler wired a pass through the slot to Cammalleri, who made no mistake from deep in the left circle for his team-leading 26th goal to give Calgary a 2-1 lead at 6:09 of the second period.

Agostino recorded his milestone goal after Brian McGrattan’s shot was denied in the slot. The puck squirted to Agostino and the former Yale star deposited the puck past Luongo from the left circle to open the scoring 1:34 into the second period. Trocheck cleaned up a rebound off Jimmy Hayes’ shot and beat MacDonald just 47 seconds later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida RW Brad Boyes sat out with a balky back, allowing RW Bobby Butler to make his season debut. Butler was recalled from San Antonio of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Panthers captain Ed Jovanovski was named the team’s nominee for the Masterton Trophy. The veteran made his season debut on Jan. 4 after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery. ... Cammalleri won 15-of-23 faceoff draws.