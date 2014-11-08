Flames 6, Panthers 4: Lance Bouma scored the go-ahead goal with 2:18 remaining in the third period and Jonas Hiller stopped all nine shots he faced in relief of Karri Ramo as visiting Calgary skated to its fourth win in five outings.

Captain Mark Giordano had a short-handed goal and two assists to extend his point streak to six games. Rookie Johnny Gaudreau also scored and set up two others, Sean Monahan netted his fourth tally in five contests and David Jones and Jiri Hudler also scored as the Flames improved to 7-3-0 on the road.

Scottie Upshall collected two goals and an assist and Nick Bjugstad and Jimmy Hayes also tallied for the Panthers, who have dropped three in a row (0-2-1). Rookie Aaron Ekblad notched two assists and fellow defenseman Dmitry Kulikov did the same before exiting with a knee injury.

Upshall nearly notched his second career hat trick when his turnaround shot from along the goal line banked in off Hayes and past Ramo (four goals, 22 shots) to give Florida a 4-3 lead at 13:31 of the second period. Monahan scored his team-leading sixth goal to forge a tie at 4:53 of the third before Calgary benefited from an ill-advised line change and Bouma unleashed a one-timer from the slot that sailed past the glove of Al Montoya (19 saves).

After registering his first goal of the season in Thursday’s 4-1 loss to Philadelphia, Upshall opened the scoring 77 seconds into the contest as his sharp-angle shot from behind the net caromed off Ramo’s skate and into the goal. The teams traded tallies 33 seconds apart early in the second before Upshall cleaned up a tipped shot following Kulikov’s initial bid from the point at 7:37 to give Florida a 3-1 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Giordano, who has recorded four straight multi-point performances, has collected four goals and seven assists in the last six games. ... The Panthers scored at least three goals for just the second time this season - also doing so in their 4-3 triumph over Colorado on Oct. 21. ... Florida C Jonathan Huberdeau did not register a shot in 16:53 of ice time in his return from a three-game absence due to the flu.